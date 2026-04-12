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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2026



Quoting: StartOS - Debian-based Linux distribution optimised for personal servers - LinuxLinks —

StartOS is a graphical Linux distribution designed to turn a computer into a personal server for self-hosting services.

It provides a web-based environment for deploying and managing applications that would otherwise require more hands-on server administration, and it emphasizes running services on hardware you control rather than relying on third-party cloud platforms.

This is free and open source software.