Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Being able to quickly write replies to email, real actual email, was very valuable. That was the core of what drew me to Delta Chat.

There are plenty of proprietary email apps set up around that feature but in the free world, not so much. Delta Chat was it and it was a gem because it was in many ways better than those other sparks and spikes and whatever they were called. Not to mention the incredible leap of faith it takes to go for a proprietary mail app since they can read the emails.