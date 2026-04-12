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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Idiomdrottning ☛ What Delta Chat was
Being able to quickly write replies to email, real actual email, was very valuable. That was the core of what drew me to Delta Chat.
There are plenty of proprietary email apps set up around that feature but in the free world, not so much. Delta Chat was it and it was a gem because it was in many ways better than those other sparks and spikes and whatever they were called. Not to mention the incredible leap of faith it takes to go for a proprietary mail app since they can read the emails.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Original Apollo 11 code open-sourced by NASA — original Command Module and Lunar Module code repos are now public domain resources
The historic computer software code that took Apollo 11 to the moon has been open-sourced and is available to anyone to read, download, and tinker with.
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Orhun Parmaksız ☛ Write less code, be more responsible
My thoughts on AI-assisted programming.
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Martin Alderson ☛ Has Mythos just broken the deal that kept the internet safe?
For nearly 20 years the deal has been simple: you click a link, arbitrary code runs on your device, and a stack of sandboxes keeps that code from doing anything nasty. Browser sandboxes for untrusted JavaScript, VM sandboxes for multi-tenant cloud, ad iframes so banner creatives can't take over your phone or laptop - the modern internet is built on the assumption that those sandboxes hold. Anthropic just shipped a research preview that generates working exploits for one of them 72.4% of the time, up from under 1% a few months ago. That deal might be breaking.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Open Letter to some Collabora Developers
Yes, we should have published this blog post some time ago. We would like to thank Mike Kaganski, who was affected by the recent suspension of membership, for reminding us so politely of our oversight: mikekaganski.wordpress.com/2026/04/05/the-post-they-managed-to-avoid/.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WordPress ☛ Celebrating Community at WordCamp Asia 2026
WordCamp Asia 2026 brought the global WordPress community to Mumbai, India, from April 9–11, gathering contributors, organizers, sponsors, speakers, and attendees at the Jio World Convention Centre for three days of learning, collaboration, and community. With 2,281 attendees, the event reflected the scale of the WordPress community and the strong turnout throughout the event.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Access/Content
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Sightline Media Group ☛ ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ finds a new voice
Maria Tatar, the John L. Loeb professor of Germanic languages and literatures and chair of the Committee on Degrees in Folklore and Mythology at Harvard University, saw a gap in the literature and painstakingly restored the novel with contemporary prose while remaining faithful to Remarque’s voice.
With “All Quiet on the Western Front” now in the public domain, she writes in her foreword, “we have the opportunity to try to convey its power in a new translation, and to introduce it to a new generation.”
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