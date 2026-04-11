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The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2026 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.
The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.
Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.6, the Calibre 9.7 release is here to improve the annotations browser by allowing you to group results by any field, and improve the content server by implementing a full offline mode when using HTTPS connections to the content server.
Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.2, the PipeWire 1.6.3 release is here to align RTP timestamps to make RAOP work on more devices, avoid crashes in RTP streams because of concurrent event emission, and avoid MIDI conversions to and from UMP.
F&S Elektronik Systeme has introduced an M.2 AI accelerator based on the NXP Ara-240, designed to offload inference workloads from embedded systems. It targets edge applications requiring low-latency processing, including machine vision, multimodal inference, and real-time analytics.
RealSense has introduced the RealSense ID Pro F500, a facial authentication module designed for access control, kiosks, and identity verification systems. The solution combines depth sensing, vision processing, and local computation to support secure biometric authentication without relying on cloud-based processing.
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Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2026
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