GIMP @ Libre Graphics Meeting 2026GIMP @ Libre Graphics Meeting 2026

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2026



Quoting: GIMP @ Libre Graphics Meeting 2026 - GIMP —

Our project believes in the community, sharing and working together to make a great creative software ecosystem. Many from our team work professionally with Free Software, be it graphics or other, and we believe that FLOSS collaboration provides the best environment for all. Aryeom and I, for instance, maintain GIMP as we use it for professional animation film making. And we also use and support other awesome Free Software, such as Inkscape, Blender, Scribus, Kdenlive, Synfig and more…

This is why GIMPCon evolved into Libre Graphics Meeting, 20 years ago! And this is also why we have helped funding the event many times across the years. We also contributed hardware sometimes to LGM organizers, sponsored LGM parties, funded travel and/or accommodation expenses for contributors of other projects… Because GIMP would not be the same without all the other Free Software around.