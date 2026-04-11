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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2026



Quoting: I switched to Ghostty and discovered Linux terminals could actually be fun —

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Recently, I decided to give other Linux terminal apps a try. I've always been satisfied with KDE's included terminal, Konsole, but it's always good to branch out and try new things. Recently, I've been keeping tabs on Ghostty's development, and it looked interesting enough that I finally decided to give it a go.

Well, imagine my surprise when I discovered that Ghostty somehow manages to make terminals a joy to use. I didn't think that was possible; I thought terminals were just something you punched commands into until everything worked properly. However, Ghostty has some really nice features to it that made it my go-to terminal of choice.