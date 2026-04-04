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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 32 Out of 200: Garrett Made Spurious Requests (Later Withdrawn) the Same Week Someone He Later Spoke to by E-mail Sent Threats to Our Webhost
The "plot thickens" because there's a multi-party tag-team act, as confirmed by Garrett after he had sworn on the Bible
New
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 33 Out of 200: Garrett Sued by My Wife and I, Then His Microsoft Acquaintance Files Another Lawsuit and Our Webhost Receives Legal Threats Too
Today we also show how our solicitor Mark Lewis responded to it
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Good Friday, Leaving IBM for Good
Even on holidays
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Links 03/04/2026: Rejection of More Software Patents and Social Control Media in Several Continents
Links for the day
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Malware in Proprietary Software - Latest Additions by Rob Musial
Original published yesterday in gnu.org
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Visual Evidence/Documentation of IBM Dying Like the Dinosaurs
IBM has many of these giant white elephants lying around, with some getting demolished
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Links 03/04/2026: USPTO’s Latest Greenwashing and Internet Blackouts Impact Journalists in War Zones
Links for the day
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IBM is a Dying Company, Nowadays It Kills Red Hat With Slop
when your last day is a national holiday in IBM's country
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"Independence Drives" and Community-Run Sites
Independence in reporting is a much-valued trait
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When Charlatans Are Only Good at Losing Money and Storytelling (e.g. About Investment in Them)
Wait till a a barrel of oil costs $300
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What Apple Fans Are Missing
Apple is a bad company
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The "Pale Blue Dot" Moment Had Returned
To many people, the "bitter-sweet" observation of how small we are
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Saudi Arabia Does Not Rely Much on Microsoft/Windows
Putting aside politics, this is good for Free software
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Almost 12 Years of Exposing Corruption in Europe's Second-Largest Institution
The "unready" President is now an abandoned President
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Easter Moon Mission and Its Reminder of IBM's Demise
A lot of NASA operations now rely on GNU/Linux
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When Power is Scarce and GNU/Linux Has Power
In Cuba, GNU/Linux has long enjoyed high adoption rates
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Don't Totally Dismiss the 'Survivalists'
'Survivalists' or similar terms are used to describe a particular mindset of people who prepare for some really awful scenarios
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Thursday, April 02, 2026
IRC logs for Thursday, April 02, 2026
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A Much Better Use of Fuel Than Slop
Something positive for a change
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Hoping for Peace
There are still many things to be enjoyed, including nature and kind people
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Gemini Links 03/04/2026: "Slide Rule Triple Multiplication" and End of "Picture Pages"
Links for the day
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Rumours of Microsoft Layoffs This Season
Just how much trouble is Microsoft in at this point?
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GNU/Linux Measured at All-Time High in Sweden
Can 'influencers' have played a role
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
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