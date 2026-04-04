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KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Coming on June 16th, Here’s What to Expect
Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.
KDE Plasma 6.7 also introduces a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers on Windows networks, a new rounded style for selection highlights in Breeze-themed apps like Dolphin, Okular, and KMail, and support for installing custom sound themes from downloaded files.