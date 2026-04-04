M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

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KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Coming on June 16th, Here’s What to Expect

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 04, 2026



Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

KDE Plasma 6.7 also introduces a dedicated setup UI for configuring shared printers on Windows networks, a new rounded style for selection highlights in Breeze-themed apps like Dolphin, Okular, and KMail, and support for installing custom sound themes from downloaded files.

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