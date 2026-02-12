news
Web, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Standards
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Chromium
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Google Chrome 145 Released with JPEG-XL Decoding Support
Google Chrome web browser released new 145 version yesterday for Linux, Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android users. The new version added support decoding JPEG-XL (.jxl) image format by using jxl-rs, a memory-safe pure Rust written decoder, instead of libjxl. The JPEG-XL decoding is disabled by default.
Education
-
BSDCan ☛ BSDCan
BSDCan is the definitive BSD event in North America and welcomes BSD Unix developers, administrators, and users of every level of experience. Get direct access to the friendly people who make the Internet run smoothly and develop your favorite modern products and services. Whether you are shy or outgoing, we welcome you!
EuroBSDCon ☛ EuroBSDCon 2026
EuroBSDCon 2026 will be held in Brussels, Belgium; September 09-13, 2026.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Derek Thompson ☛ The 11 Most Interesting Ideas I Read on Paternity Leave
My two favorite non-fiction books were history doorstoppers that I owned and wanted a good excuse to plow through: Eric Hobsbawm’s history of the 20th century The Age of Extremes and James M. McPherson’s epic Battle Cry of Freedom, which covers the Civil War era in the U.S. Each book is dense, beautifully written, and bursting with big ideas, but I want to zoom in on one theme that they each touched on, in very different ways.
Jason Heppler ☛ refresh of Religious Ecologies
Pretty excited about a refresh of Religious Ecologies that we have coming soon. Here’s a tiny sneak preview, as a treat.
Open Access/Content
-
EDRI ☛ Information Integrity & Wikipedia: How community-governed platforms can inform future policy-making.
The event will give the opportunity to the researchers, the University of Amsterdam and Eurecat – Centre Tecnològic de Catalunya, to showcase the results of their analyses, presenting the policy options that can inform future policy-making.
Standards/Consortia
-
Document Foundation ☛ ODF Toolkit Project Announces Release 0.13.0: Last Release Supporting JDK 11
BERLIN, Germany — The ODF Toolkit community is proud to announce the official release of version 0.13.0. This release marks a significant transition point in the project’s history, representing the last release to support JDK 11, with the project pivoting toward modern Java long-term support (LTS) releases.
