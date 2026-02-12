news
today's leftovers
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Spotlight on SIG Architecture: API Governance
This is the fifth interview of a SIG Architecture Spotlight series that covers the different subprojects, and we will be covering SIG Architecture: API Governance.
In this SIG Architecture spotlight we talked with Jordan Liggitt, lead of the API Governance sub-project.
FM: Hello Jordan, thank you for your availability. Tell us a bit about yourself, your role and how you got involved in Kubernetes.
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
Klara ☛ Pool and VDEV Topology for Proxmox Workloads
Designing ZFS pool and VDEV topology is a foundational decision for Proxmox performance, resiliency, and operability. This article explains how mirrors, RAID-Z, SLOG, ARC/L2ARC, and recordsize choices shape real-world VM workloads—and how to align them with Proxmox’s native ZFS integration.
[Repeat] Data Swamp ☛ Declaratively manage containers on Linux
When you have to deal with containers on Linux, there are often two things making you wonder how to deal with effectively: how to keep your containers up to date, and how to easily maintain the configuration of everything running.
It turns out podman is offering systemd unit templates to declaratively manage containers, this comes with the fact that podman can run in user mode. This combination gives the opportunity to create files, maintain them in git or deploy them with a configuration management tool like ansible, and keep things separated per user.
It is also very convenient when you want to run a program shipped as a container on your desktop.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Tiny Core Linux 17.0
The Tiny Core Linux project develops one of the world's most minimalist Linux distributions, with the smallest edition requiring less than 30MB of space. The latest release of Tiny Core is version 17.0 which mostly focuses on package updates. The release announcement shares the details: [...]
Arch Family
Simon Späti ☛ Arch Linux (Omarchy) — 8 Months Later: The Good, the Bad, and the Fixable
This is a follow-up to my part 1 of Switching macOS to Arch Linux with Omarchy, where I documented my first months with Arch Linux and Omarchy, after switching from 15 years of using macOS and Windows on and off at work since 2003.
Back then, I had a checklist of basics I needed before I could commit to Linux as a daily driver: Obsidian, a Raycast-like launcher for fuzzy finding files and folders, screenshots (Snagit), daylight adjustment (f.lux), calendar events in the top bar. Those were quick wins.
Eight months later, I’ve gone through many more challenges and learnings. In this post, I’ll share which apps replaced my heavily integrated macOS workflow, what my Omarchy workflow looks like now, and — honestly — what still doesn’t quite work.
Debian Family
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Parrot 7.1
The Parrot team have announced the release of Parrot 7.1, an update to the project's 7.x series. The new version includes additional desktop editions along with updated tools: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ What is RDMA?
This article is the first in a short series. The follow-ups will look specifically at the two primary network interconnects that enable RDMA, InfiniBand and RoCE. Here, the goal is simpler: explain what RDMA is, why it matters now, and why it can be both powerful and uncomfortable for operators.
Dedoimedo ☛ Network works, NetworkManager sees nil, PackageKit offline
It was a little bit hard for me to choose the title for this article. It's a bit wordy and descriptive, and it covers a rather curious problem. To wit, you have a Linux system, most likely one based on Ubuntu. The networking works in it. You can ping, browse, use apt on the command line. But if you say launch Discover, which would be KDE's software management frontend, it will complain that it's offline. Indeed, NetworkManager shows no networks, even though you're online. Weird, innit, guv.
I encountered this problem when I created my own system from "scratch", starting with Ubuntu Server, and having added the Plasma desktop environment on top of it. I did this in an ARM-based virtual machine running in VirtualBox on my Macbook, as this seems to be the best way to have your own Ubuntu-based KDE-based ARM architecture Linux distro set up. But obviously, the network was "borked". I resolved this, and I want to show you what I did to get there. After me.
Devices/Embedded
Krebs On Security ☛ Kimwolf Botnet Swamps Anonymity Network I2P
Kimwolf is a botnet that surfaced in late 2025 and quickly infected millions of systems, turning poorly secured IoT devices like TV streaming boxes, digital picture frames and routers into relays for malicious traffic and abnormally large distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
