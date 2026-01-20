GNU/Linux and Operating Systems Leftovers

If you've ever wanted to develop a command line client for a Kubernetes API, especially if you've considered making your client usable as a kubectl plugin, you might have wondered how to make your client feel familiar to users of kubectl . A quick glance at the output of kubectl options might put a damper on that: "Am I really supposed to implement all those options?"

Fear not, others have done a lot of the work involved for you. In fact, the Kubernetes project provides two libraries to help you handle kubectl -style command line arguments in Go programs: clientcmd and cli-runtime (which uses clientcmd ).