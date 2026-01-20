news
GNU/Linux and Operating Systems Leftovers
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Uniform API server access using clientcmd
If you've ever wanted to develop a command line client for a Kubernetes API, especially if you've considered making your client usable as a
kubectlplugin, you might have wondered how to make your client feel familiar to users of
kubectl. A quick glance at the output of
kubectl optionsmight put a damper on that: "Am I really supposed to implement all those options?"
Fear not, others have done a lot of the work involved for you. In fact, the Kubernetes project provides two libraries to help you handle
kubectl-style command line arguments in Go programs: clientcmd and cli-runtime (which uses
clientcmd).
Announcing Istio 1.28.3
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.28.2 and 1.28.3.
Audiocasts/Shows
Late Night Linux – Episode 369
We cover your feedback including follow-up on old tablets as clocks, Firefox alternatives, and moving off Gmail. Plus building synths in Rust, FOSS isometric diagrams, a powerful network analysis tool for Android, and some cool ambient music in discoveries.
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
Chris Wellons ☛ Frankenwine: Multiple personas in a Wine process
I came across a recent article on making Linux system calls from a Wine process. Windows programs running under Wine are still normal Linux processes and may interact with the Linux kernel like any other process. None of this was surprising, and the demonstration works just as I expect. Still, it got the wheels spinning and I realized an almost practical application: build my pkg-config implementation such that on Windows pkg-config.exe behaves as a native pkg-config, but when run under Wine this same binary takes the persona of a Linux program and becomes a cross toolchain pkg-config, bypassing Win32 and talking directly with the Linux kernel. Cosmopolitcan Libc cleverly does this out-of-the-box, but in this article we’ll mash together a couple existing sources with a bit of glue.
Vincent Bernat ☛ RAID 5 with mixed-capacity disks on Linux
Standard RAID solutions waste space when disks have different sizes. Linux software RAID with LVM uses the full capacity of each disk and lets you grow storage by replacing one or two disks at a time.
We start with four disks of equal size: [...]
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Phoronix ☛ Haiku OS Pulls In Updated Drivers From FreeBSD 15 - Phoronix
During the month of December they updated their FreeBSD driver compatibility layer against FreeBSD 15.0 that released at the start of the month. With that the Haiku OS developers then updated all of their Ethernet and WiFi drivers from FreeBSD to align with the FreeBSD 15.0 release.
Debian Family
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Furilabs FLX1s
The Aim
I have just got a Furilabs FLX1s [1] which is a phone running a modified version of Debian. I want to have a phone that runs all apps that I control and can observe and debug. Android is very good for what it does and there are security focused forks of Android which have a lot of potential, but for my use a Debian phone is what I want.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Showcasing open design in action: Loughborough University design students explore open source projects
We reached out to Loughborough University School of Design and Creative Arts because there is a real need for non-code contributions in the open source ecosystem. Design thinking, which goes beyond the code to consider the user experience, is paramount if we want open source to thrive and gain ever more widespread adoption. Each team tackled a unique challenge that reflects the growing need for design thinking in open source, where developers have traditionally led, but where a better user experience is now urgently needed.
It's FOSS ☛ Ubuntu's Snap Store is Under Siege from Scammers, and The Gates are Open
After years of crypto wallet theft, scammers have escalated to domain takeovers.
