OpenSUSE Conferences and OpenSUSE on Tackling Y2K38 Epoch
Register, Submit a Presentation for oSC
The conference is scheduled to take place June 25 to 27 in Nuremberg, Germany. Flock to Fedora will take place in Prague, Czech Republic, from June 14 to 16, followed by DevConf.CZ, which will take place in Brno, Czech Republic, from June 18 and 19. Calls for proposals are currently open for all of these open-source developer conferences. With multiple major events happening across Central Europe, June is shaping up to be an excellent opportunity to travel, connect with community members, and engage with open-source developers.
Open-Source Community Tackling Y2K38 Epoch
Just 12 years remain before a fundamental limit in timekeeping threatens to disrupt unprepared computer systems; Y2K38 is the new Y2K, and open-source contributors are aiming to create actionable warnings.
Known as a Faulty Date Logic, which is a lot more common in computer systems than people may think, openSUSE is actively surfacing and fixing these issues through early testing, toolchain improvements and community-driven coordination to ensure software remains reliable well beyond 2038.