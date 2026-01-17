OpenBSD: Liberating the ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook and More

I’ve always enjoyed the idea of having a portable, lightweight, 11 inch laptop for my personal use for around the house and small trips. A device that I wouldn’t have to be concerned about just throwing in a backpack and forgetting about. Something inexpensive, that would allow me to shrug off breakage or theft.

So, I snagged an ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook off eBay for just $50 Canadian.