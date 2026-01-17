news
OpenBSD: Liberating the ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook and More
-
Brad Taunt ☛ Liberating the ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook with OpenBSD
I’ve always enjoyed the idea of having a portable, lightweight, 11 inch laptop for my personal use for around the house and small trips. A device that I wouldn’t have to be concerned about just throwing in a backpack and forgetting about. Something inexpensive, that would allow me to shrug off breakage or theft.
So, I snagged an ASUS CX1100CN Chromebook off eBay for just $50 Canadian.
-
Undeadly ☛ pf: make af-to less magical
Seasoned networkers will know to tell you that legacy IPv4 and modern IPv6 are, in fact, not directly compatible, and shipping traffic between IPv4 and IPv6 networks requires address family translation.