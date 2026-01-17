news
today's leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
TechTarget ☛ Why 2026 might bring more Linux desktops to the enterprise
Linux desktops are increasingly viable for enterprise use cases in 2026, offering privacy, sustainability and SaaS-ready workflows amid Windows 10's retirement.
Linux is poised for growth as an enterprise workstation option in 2026.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #450: From Instagram panic to Grok gone wild • Graham Cluley
And we dig into Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, after it started generating sexualised images of women and children – raising uncomfortable questions about guardrails, accountability, and why playing the censorship card doesn’t make the problem go away.
-
WINE or Emulation
-
We May Be Able To Install Adobe Software On Steam Deck Soon
Great strides have been made over the past few years with regard to software compatibility on Linux. But by and large, this focus has been on gaming, and Linux can miss out on some key pieces of productivity software that Windows enjoys, such as the Adobe suite of programs.
That may not be the case for much longer, as work has been progressing on a fix for the Adobe Creative Cloud installer when run via WINE.
