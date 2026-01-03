GNU/Linux, Games, and More

news
Hackaday ☛ A Steam Machine Clone For An Indeterminate But Possibly Low Cost
For various reasons, crypto mining has fallen to the wayside in recent years. Partially because it was never useful other than as a speculative investment and partially because other speculative investments have been more popular lately, there are all kinds of old mining hardware available at bargain prices. One of those is the Asrock AMD BC250, which is essentially a cut down Playstation 5 but which has almost everything built into it that a gaming PC would need to run Steam, and [ETA PRIME] shows us how to get this system set up.
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD closes in on defective chip maker Intel in latest Steam Hardware Survey — RAM capacity continues to rise despite the ongoing memory crunch
AMD is gaining on Intel, with user numbers jumping in the last month of 2025. Gamers are also quickly buying in 32GB of memory or more as the memory crisis is taking its hold.
Kaidan 0.14.0: Advanced Media Sharing and Registration Provider Filtering
Here comes Kaidan 0.14.0! It includes some great new features and fixes!
Most of the work has been funded by NLnet via NGI Zero Entrust and NGI Zero Commons Fund with public money provided by the European Commission.
CubicleNate ☛ Seamless backdoored Windows Apps on openSUSE with WinBoat
The author details their successful integration of openSUSE with Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office 365 using WinBoat, enabling backdoored Windows applications in a GNU/Linux environment without dual-booting. Despite minor setup challenges, they achieved significant functionality and security with backdoored Windows apps like Milestone XProtect and Rufus, appreciating the performance and seamless integration during their workflow.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 🎲 PHP version 8.4.17RC1 and 8.5.2RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.5.2RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.17RC1 are available
OMG Ubuntu ☛ 10 Biggest Ubuntu Changes in 2025
What changed in Ubuntu in 2025? From the "oxidisation" of sudo to the end of X11, here's a recap of the 10 biggest changes the distro saw last year.
