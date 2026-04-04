news
Web Browsers, RSS Feeds, and Mozilla News
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Nicolas Magand ☛ Browsing the web with JavaScript turned off
Some time ago, I tried to use my web browser with JavaScript turned off by default. The experiment didn’t last long, and my attempt at a privacy-protecting, pain-free web experience failed. Too many websites rely on JavaScript, which made this type of web browsing rather uncomfortable.
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Stuart Breckenridge ☛ The BBC's RSS Feed — Stuart Breckenridge
Due to the incorrect way the BBC’s RSS 2.0 feed handles guids, RSS readers are repeatedly left displaying duplicate articles.
Let’s have a look at why this happens with a sample article from their feed: [...]
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): Enhancing Comment Management in Pontoon
We’re excited to highlight the work of Serah Nderi, a volunteer contributor to Pontoon who has quickly made a meaningful impact on the project. Since getting involved earlier this year, Serah has contributed a steady stream of improvements — including 10 patches in just the past two months — ranging from good-first issues to fully fledged features.
Serah joined the Mozilla community as an Outreachy intern on the SpiderMonkey team, where she demonstrated both strong technical skills and a passion for languages. That combination naturally led her to Pontoon, where she has been contributing not only as a developer but also as a localizer, exploring translations for languages like Kiswahili and Kikuyu.
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