Web Browsers, RSS Feeds, and Mozilla News

We’re excited to highlight the work of Serah Nderi, a volunteer contributor to Pontoon who has quickly made a meaningful impact on the project. Since getting involved earlier this year, Serah has contributed a steady stream of improvements — including 10 patches in just the past two months — ranging from good-first issues to fully fledged features.

Serah joined the Mozilla community as an Outreachy intern on the SpiderMonkey team, where she demonstrated both strong technical skills and a passion for languages. That combination naturally led her to Pontoon, where she has been contributing not only as a developer but also as a localizer, exploring translations for languages like Kiswahili and Kikuyu.