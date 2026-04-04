Applications: Skyscraper, Release Roundup, and More

The weekend is a good time to poke around your Linux setup without any real agenda—and that's exactly how I end up finding apps worth keeping. This week I have three picks that cover very different ground: there's a task manager with a surprisingly deep feature set, a network monitor that shows you exactly which servers your apps are talking to, and a system resource tool that looks like it was ripped straight out of Windows. None of these are brand new, but they're all genuinely impressive and criminally underrated.