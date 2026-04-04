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Applications: Skyscraper, Release Roundup, and More
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Skyscraper brings Bluesky to the GNU/Linux terminal
Skyscraper is a free, open-source Bluesky terminal client written in Rust. Browse, post and reply without leaving the command line - here's how to run it on Ubuntu.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux App Release Roundup (March 2026)
March 2026 meted out a sizeable set of GNU/Linux software releases, including updates to FOSS stalwarts GIMP, digiKam, Krita and Blender. Major new releases were covered with dedicated articles, including Firefox 149 with free built-in VPN, the ‘biggest ever release’ of OpenShot video editor, the new GIMP 3.2.0 release, a bump to terminal tool Ghostty 1.3 and the Opera GX for GNU/Linux launch. A busy month, but those weren’t the only app updates of note. Below, I run through other releases made in March.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 3 impressive Linux apps to try this weekend (April 3 - 5)
The weekend is a good time to poke around your Linux setup without any real agenda—and that's exactly how I end up finding apps worth keeping. This week I have three picks that cover very different ground: there's a task manager with a surprisingly deep feature set, a network monitor that shows you exactly which servers your apps are talking to, and a system resource tool that looks like it was ripped straight out of Windows. None of these are brand new, but they're all genuinely impressive and criminally underrated.