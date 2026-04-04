news
today's leftovers
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WINE or Emulation
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XDA ☛ Wine has been translating Windows games to Linux since 1993, but Proton is what made it effortless
If you've spent any time around Linux gaming, you've probably seen terms like "Wine", and "Proton" tossed around interchangeably, especially a few years ago. The nuances between these tools gets messy fast, and I get why people lump all of them together in the way that they do. After all, they roughly do the same thing from a user's perspective: run Windows stuff on Linux. But the how and why matter enormously, and there are over 30 years of history behind how we got here.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ From The Chief Editor's Desk...
Those so-called legislators … you know, the ones who don’t know the difference between RAM, drive space, and a CPU, much less how to even turn a computer on … are pushing for legislation that mandates age verification to install an operating system.
Their “showmanship” really is just that … showmanship. At the end of the day, such asinine legislation accomplishes absolutely nothing, but they can go to their constituents at reelection time and say, “See! I’m supporting everything I can to keep your kids safe from online predators!”
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase
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PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ Making Quality Music Easily and Cheaply on PCLinuxOS, Part 3
Continuing the series of articles about music making, I will discuss the first software here, Schism Tracker.
Schismtracker is a music tracker module editor that aims to reproduce the look and feel of Impulse Tracker as faithfully as possible. It can load the most common tracker formats, supports saving in IT and S3M formats, and also allows exporting to WAV and AIFF.
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Hackster ☛ Canonical Bumps Ubuntu 26.04 LTS's System Requirements, Now Asks for 6GB of RAM [Ed: Worse and worse]
Brought to our attention by OMG Ubuntu, the quietly-updated system requirements represent the first change in system requirements since 2019 when Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, codenamed "Bionic Beaver," went from requiring 2GB of RAM to 4GB of RAM — and prior to that the release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS in 2018 was the first big jump in memory requirement since Ubuntu 14.04 LTS "Trusty Tahir" bumped the 384MB minimum required to Ubunbu 12.04 LTS "Precise Pangolin" to 1GB.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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Public Services/Government
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