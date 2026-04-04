today's leftovers

Those so-called legislators … you know, the ones who don’t know the difference between RAM, drive space, and a CPU, much less how to even turn a computer on … are pushing for legislation that mandates age verification to install an operating system.

Their “showmanship” really is just that … showmanship. At the end of the day, such asinine legislation accomplishes absolutely nothing, but they can go to their constituents at reelection time and say, “See! I’m supporting everything I can to keep your kids safe from online predators!”