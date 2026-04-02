news
Euro-Office, Comment About Collabora, and Open Letter to European Citizens
-
Document Foundation ☛ Euro-Office: sovereign in name only, or in reality too?
The announcement of the Euro-Office is welcome news. The coalition is credible, the governance is sound and the timing is perfect. Europe needs office software, and The Document Foundation is delighted to see such significant players allocating resources to make it happen. However, we have a question.
-
Document Foundation ☛ Comment about Collabora blog post
Many people have asked The Document Foundation for its official position on what Collabora announced in a blog post. This is not the first announcement of this kind in FLOSS environments, nor will it be the last.
-
Document Foundation ☛ Open Letter to European Citizens
The door to digital sovereignty is open, please come in For decades, a community of developers, activists, researchers and public officials has quietly worked on the idea that free and open-source software based on open standards is not only the best technical choice [...]
-
LWN ☛ Turbulence at The Document Foundation
Michael Meeks has posted an
angry missive about changes at The Document Foundation. What has
really happened is not entirely clear, but it seems to involve, at a
minimum, the forced removal of all Collabora staff from the foundation.
-
Euro-Office, ONLYOFFICE, and their licensing dispute
Whether you agree or disagree with these reasons, a fork now exists – which brings us to the controversy.
Before we go on, I have to add that i am an enthusiast but not a lawyer. This is my interpretation of the situation, and I know that I have my biases towards the more open interpretation, i.e. the one that Euro-Office shares. Nevertheless, this is my honest opinion based on available statements and reporting at the time of writing.