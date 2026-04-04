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Microsoft 'Crashing' Moon Mission
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Even NASA can't escape Microsoft Outlook problems
“Yeah, go for it. And then I also see that I have two Microsoft Outlooks, and neither one of those is working,” said the astronaut. “If you want to remote in and check the Optimus and those two Outlooks, that would be awesome.”
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NASA had to ‘reload’ Microsoft Outlook after Artemis II glitch | The Verge
To take care of the issue, Mission Control had to remotely access Wiseman’s personal computing device (PCD), a Microsoft Surface Pro. During a press conference on Thursday, Artemis flight director Judd Frieling said NASA had fixed the issue, stating, “This is not uncommon. We have this on-station all the time. You know, sometimes Outlook has issues getting configured, especially when you don’t have a network that’s directly connected. And so essentially we just had to reload his files on Outlook to get it working.”
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Artemis II astronaut finds two Outlook instances running on computers, calls on Houston to fix Microsoft anomaly — puzzled caller describes ‘two Outlooks, and neither one of those are working’
To some readers, even choosing Outlook as a part of a spacecraft’s communications portfolio would seem to be an anomaly. However, it is a standard part of the "Commercial Off-The-Shelf" (COTS) software astronauts use for their day-to-day operations.
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Microsoft will force-update PCs to Windows 11 25H2. You can't opt out
According to the Windows 11 25H2 support page, machine learning is being used to “intelligently roll out” the forced update to “all devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, version 24H2 that are not managed by IT departments.” PCs managed by IT departments are being given a pass for now as they may have good reasons to stay on 24H2.