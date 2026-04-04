news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ Introduction to GNU/Linux interfaces for virtual networking
Editor's note
This post was originally published in October 2018 and has been fully updated to reflect current GNU/Linux networking standards.
Linux provides rich virtual networking capabilities that provide the basis for hosting virtual machines (VMs), containers, and cloud environments. This guide introduces common virtual network interface types. We will focus on how to use these interfaces on GNU/Linux without deep code analysis. If you have a networking background, you might find this post useful.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Refactoring at the speed of mission: An "agent mesh" approach to legacy system modernization with Red Hat AI [Ed: IBM rebrands everything as "hey hi"]
That's the challenge facing leading systems integrators (SIs) working in support of government and industry. Across a portfolio of mission-critical applications, SIs and aerospace companies are managing aging Python and Java codebases that need to move to a modern, security-focused, and supportable foundation—specifically Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 (RHEL 10).
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Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat solutions for the hybrid SAP landscape
The following diagram depicts an example hybrid SAP landscape, with each number marker explained in following sections.
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 14 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
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Paul Thurrott ☛ Switcher 2026: Fedora Workstation