M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

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Stormy World

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2026,

updated Apr 04, 2026



Storm Dave is raging tonight (just came back indoors, back from a short run because it began raining) and today was a good day for gardening ahead of next week's 20-degrees max (probably warmest so far this year).

Lately we've been seeing a lot of very positive news about GNU/Linux, sans obvious crappy news like Ubuntu becoming bloated and Rusty (outsourcing to Microsoft GitHub, abandoning reciprocal licensing etc.) or decommissioning of some distros.

Now that Europe lessens its dependence on GAFAM (and Microsoft Office) there's some infighting among those looking to benefit even though it's not entirely new in the history of OpenOffice.org when Novell made its own version and then LibreOffice got 'born'.

The world is in flux at the moment as energy shortages 'trickle in' (because no oil trickles in) and uncertainty prevails for the foreseeable weeks if not months.

The turmoil can benefit Free software and do profound damage to the slop "industry". █

Image source: Air Force Thunder Birds