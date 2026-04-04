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Stormy World
Storm Dave is raging tonight (just came back indoors, back from a short run because it began raining) and today was a good day for gardening ahead of next week's 20-degrees max (probably warmest so far this year).
Lately we've been seeing a lot of very positive news about GNU/Linux, sans obvious crappy news like Ubuntu becoming bloated and Rusty (outsourcing to Microsoft GitHub, abandoning reciprocal licensing etc.) or decommissioning of some distros.
Now that Europe lessens its dependence on GAFAM (and Microsoft Office) there's some infighting among those looking to benefit even though it's not entirely new in the history of OpenOffice.org when Novell made its own version and then LibreOffice got 'born'.
The world is in flux at the moment as energy shortages 'trickle in' (because no oil trickles in) and uncertainty prevails for the foreseeable weeks if not months.
The turmoil can benefit Free software and do profound damage to the slop "industry". █
Image source: Air Force Thunder Birds