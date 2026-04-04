Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

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This Finnish Privacy-focused Linux Phone Wants You to Forget Google Exists

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2026



Finland gave us Nokia, the company that taught an entire generation what a mobile phone could be before the iPhone rewrote the rules. That legacy didn’t vanish when Microsoft bought Nokia’s devices division in 2013. It splintered into smaller, fiercer projects, including Jolla, a company founded by ex-Nokia engineers who refused to let European mobile technology die quietly. Jolla launched its first phone in 2013 running Sailfish OS, a Linux-based alternative to Android and iOS, and while that device never broke into the mainstream, it proved something vital: you could build a commercial-grade mobile OS outside the American duopoly. Thirteen years later, Jolla is back with new hardware, 10,000 pre-orders, and a renewed argument that Europe deserves its own smartphone ecosystem.

The new Jolla Phone costs €649 and ships in two waves, the first batch leaving Finland at the end of June 2026, with a second limited run of 2,000 units arriving in September. It runs Sailfish OS 5, the latest iteration of Jolla’s Linux-based platform, and it supports Android apps through an emulation layer that strips out Google’s surveillance infrastructure. The hardware sits comfortably in mid-range territory: a 6.36-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset, 8GB of RAM (expandable to 12GB), and 128GB of storage (upgradable to 256GB). Final assembly happens in Salo, Finland, the same city where Nokia used to manufacture millions of handsets per year, and every unit ships with a physical privacy switch that kills the microphones, cameras, and Bluetooth when you flip it.

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