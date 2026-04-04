news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2026



Quoting: I saved a doomed Windows laptop by embracing Linux | The Verge —

I’ve been using Fedora Linux on my gaming PC for over a year now, but decided to go with Linux Mint for the ThinkPad. It’s one of the most beginner-friendly Linux distributions thanks to its stability, easy setup, and default Cinnamon desktop environment, which looks and feels a lot like Windows 10. It’s based on Ubuntu — the most popular Linux distribution — which means that just about any app that works in Linux will work right off the bat. It also works well on older hardware.