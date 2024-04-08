Monday Coffee Notes

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2024,

updated Apr 08, 2024



GOOD Morning.

As we made publicly known quite some time back, a campaign of harassment was targeted at my wife (and at this site), based on lies and more [1, 2]. Only 4 days ago my wife was again contacted by the main harasser.

We had only returned from holiday, so the principal intent/purpose is to continue the harassment against her.

My wife Rianne spends a lot of the day, every day, running this site. We won't tolerate hate crimes against her (based on her gender and ethnicity) and so the matter was reported to the police and in the future we may also take legal action. The harasser is very poor, so it would be pointless at this point.

Protecting people from abuse is important to us. Of course those who engage in the abuse, once their abuse gets exposed to the public, fancy inventing the narrative, painting the abuser as the "victim".

"Ohhhhhh poor me!! People see all the horrible things that I did!!"

Anyway, we're back to writing about GNU/Linux and, as we noted earlier, the more GNU/Linux grows, the more attention (and harassment) this site will receive. █