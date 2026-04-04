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Free and Open Source Software
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FingerGo - cross-platform touch-typing trainer - LinuxLinks
FingerGo is a cross-platform touch-typing trainer, designed to improve typing speed and accuracy, with a user-friendly and intuitive interface.
It includes real-time keyboard visualization, a hierarchical text and code library, and live statistics tracking.
This is free and open source software.
pawk - brings Python expressions and statements to AWK-style workflows - LinuxLinks
pawk is a command-line text processing utility that brings Python expressions and statements to AWK-style workflows.
It reads from standard input and lets you filter, transform, and summarize line-oriented data using Python syntax, making it useful for shell pipelines, ad hoc analysis, and quick text manipulation tasks where Python’s data structures and modules are more expressive than traditional AWK.
This is free and open source software.
Pulse - local-first burnout and energy tracker for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Pulse is a GNOME application designed to help users monitor their energy levels and manage burnout.
It provides a simple interface for tracking how you feel over time, encouraging awareness of personal energy patterns and helping users avoid overexertion. By logging daily states and trends, Pulse supports healthier work habits and better self-management.
The application integrates with the GNOME desktop environment and follows its design guidelines, offering a clean and distraction-free experience focused on wellbeing rather than productivity metrics.
ShoopDaLoop - advanced live looping application with DAW-like elements - LinuxLinks
ShoopDaLoop is an advanced live looping application with DAW-like elements.
It is built for audio and MIDI looping in a grid-style layout and is intended for free-form jamming, pre-scripted looping sessions, and experimental performance workflows.
This is free and open source software.
Speed of Sound - voice typing for the Linux desktop - LinuxLinks
Speed of Sound is a voice typing application for the Linux desktop that enables users to dictate text and have it automatically transcribed into any focused application.
It is designed to work system-wide, using keyboard shortcuts to trigger recording and then inserting transcribed text directly where the cursor is located. The application performs speech recognition locally using Whisper models, ensuring that audio data remains on the user’s machine for improved privacy and offline usability.
This is free and open source software.