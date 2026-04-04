M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

news

Technology Plan B

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2026



As commercial software becomes more enshitified and people figure out that it's hostile and useless, there's going to be a growing demand for simpler, functional software made by real humans, by a verifiable "hand-crafted" process that is trustworthy. Its relative simplicity, robustness and design by people who understand technology as a tool will ensure its triumph. It won't matter how much governments back failing corporations if their catastrophically over-complex and insecure stuff just doesn't work. No amount of pretending is going to fix it.

Read on