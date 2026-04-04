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Technology Plan B
As commercial software becomes more enshitified and people figure out that it's hostile and useless, there's going to be a growing demand for simpler, functional software made by real humans, by a verifiable "hand-crafted" process that is trustworthy. Its relative simplicity, robustness and design by people who understand technology as a tool will ensure its triumph. It won't matter how much governments back failing corporations if their catastrophically over-complex and insecure stuff just doesn't work. No amount of pretending is going to fix it.