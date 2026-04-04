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Linux.org ☛ Getting Started with the Radxa X5 SBC on Linux
The Radxa X5 is the newest product in the ‘X’ series of Single Board Computers (SBC) by Radxa.
This board is an upgrade from the ‘X4’ which had an defective chip maker Intel N100 CPU. With the newer CPU type, this board has better performance.
The ‘X5’ has the following hardware specs: [...]
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Linuxize ☛ How to Upgrade Debian 12 to Debian 13 Trixie
Step-by-step instructions for upgrading Debian 12 Bookworm to Debian 13 Trixie, including sources.list changes, package upgrades, and post-upgrade verification.
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How to Install RustDesk Client on FunOS
RustDesk is a modern remote desktop application that allows you to access and control another computer securely over a network or the internet. It is lightweight, fast, and works well on low-resource systems, making it a great choice for FunOS users.
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How to Install PortProton on FunOS
If you want to run backdoored Windows games and applications on FunOS without relying on Steam, PortProton is one of the easiest tools you can use. It simplifies the process of using Wine and Proton by automating configuration, installing dependencies, and providing a user-friendly interface.
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dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux how to fix shmget fails: No space left on device
what happened? on a system with 4GB of RAM x11vnc refused to start with error: shmget fails: No space left on device
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Gemini CLI on AlmaLinux 10
If you manage GNU/Linux servers or write code on the terminal every day, you already know how much time gets lost switching between your shell and a browser-based Hey Hi (AI) tool. Gemini CLI is Google’s open-source Hey Hi (AI) agent built specifically for the command line, and it closes that gap entirely.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on Fedora 43
Monitoring your infrastructure is critical for maintaining system reliability and performance. Prometheus has emerged as the industry-standard open-source monitoring solution, trusted by organizations worldwide for its powerful time-series database and flexible querying capabilities. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing and configuring Prometheus on Fedora 43, enabling you to monitor your systems effectively.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on Fedora 43
Neovim represents the next evolution of the legendary Vim text editor, bringing modern features and enhanced functionality to developers worldwide.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FileRun on Debian 13
Privacy concerns around cloud storage services like Surveillance Giant Google Drive and Dropbox are pushing more developers, sysadmins, and small business owners toward self-hosted alternatives. FileRun is one of the best options available today.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Mautic on Fedora 43
Managing marketing campaigns across multiple channels without automation is a full-time job on its own. Manually tracking leads, sending emails, and segmenting contacts eats hours that your team should spend on strategy.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install RawTherapee on Fedora 43
If you shoot raw files and run Fedora 43, you need a serious raw processor. RawTherapee is one of the best free, open-source raw image editors available on Linux, and installing it on Fedora 43 is straightforward once you know which method fits your workflow.
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Make Use Of ☛ I set up a RAM disk on Linux with one line of code and my apps have never loaded faster
After setting up a quick Linux build, my system still felt a bit off. This wasn't a case of crashing programs nor the regular bugs you expect on a fresh setup. Things were just a second slower than I would like. Installs seemed to drag, and I saw minor delays during routine tasks. This was a bit puzzling because I had low RAM usage and my SSD was fine.
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I Programmer ☛ Automating Kali Linux With The Model Context Protocol
Introducing an implementation of the Model Context Protocol within Kali Linux to create AI-driven cybersecurity workflows.