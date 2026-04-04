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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026

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KDE Plasma 6.7 Desktop Environment Is Coming on June 16th, Here’s What to Expect

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack Refreshes Lineup with CardKB2 Keyboard, ESP32-P4 Modules, and Core2 for AWS

M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

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today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2026

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 5th, 2026
The 286th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending April 5th, 2026.
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