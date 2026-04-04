M5Stack has introduced several new and updated products, including the CardKB2 keyboard unit, the Stamp-P4 module based on the ESP32-P4, a matching Wi-Fi expansion module, and an updated Core2 for AWS development kit. The lineup spans input devices, embedded modules, and IoT-focused development platforms.

Some of the biggest changes in KDE Plasma 6.7 include the ability to type characters that aren’t on your physical keyboard, a switch on the Plasma Panel to instantly go from light mode to dark mode, a global push-to-talk feature, and a full-featured print queue viewer app.

Happy Easter! I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

original

Definitely Not a Bubble: After Almost 4 Years in Geminispace Tux Machines Attracts About 200,000 Gemini Requests Per Week

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2026



It's a very large capsule at this point. Lupa today:

In 2020 or in early 2021 Techrights adopted or experimented with Geminispace. It became more formal and better organised later in 2021 and a year later Tux Machines followed suit, as our community built an SSG that delivers GemText pages.

In gemini:// Techrights almost always gets more requests than Tux Machines (365,722 requests since last Sunday for the former, 183,610 for the latter, a 2:1 ratio respectively). As far as we know, this is the first time Tux Machines gets this close to 200k and might exceed that by midnight (tonight).

Geminispace is still growing and GemText is adopted by more people. It's good that we became early adopters (GemText was 'invented' in 2019). It helps our community spread the word about Free software. █

Image source: Soap Bubbles