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Definitely Not a Bubble: After Almost 4 Years in Geminispace Tux Machines Attracts About 200,000 Gemini Requests Per Week
It's a very large capsule at this point. Lupa today:
In 2020 or in early 2021 Techrights adopted or experimented with Geminispace. It became more formal and better organised later in 2021 and a year later Tux Machines followed suit, as our community built an SSG that delivers GemText pages.
In
gemini:// Techrights almost always gets more requests than Tux Machines (365,722 requests since last Sunday for the former, 183,610 for the latter, a 2:1 ratio respectively). As far as we know, this is the first time Tux Machines gets this close to 200k and might exceed that by midnight (tonight).
Geminispace is still growing and GemText is adopted by more people. It's good that we became early adopters (GemText was 'invented' in 2019). It helps our community spread the word about Free software. █
Image source: Soap Bubbles