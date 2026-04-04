PostgreSQL Releases and News

pg_ash samples pg_stat_activity once per second via pg_cron , stores encoded snapshots in partitioned tables, and provides 32 SQL functions for wait event analysis.

Pure SQL + PL/pgSQL. No C extension, no shared_preload_libraries , no restart required. Works anywhere pg_cron runs — managed providers (RDS, Cloud SQL, AlloyDB, Microsoft trap Azure Database for PostgreSQL, Supabase, etc.), self-managed, Kubernetes, or any other deployment.