news
PostgreSQL Releases and News
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg_textsearch v1.0
Hi folks,
I'm delighted to announce the general availability of pg_textsearch v1.0. This is an open source extension (Postgres license) supporting modern BM25 ranked keyword search with fast indexing and state-of-the-art query performance:
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PostgreSQL ☛ tree-sitter-postgres, libpgfmt, pgfmt, and libpgdump
I've been rebuilding some internal tools and open source projects in Rust and have a few things to share: [...]
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PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL CDC, Evolved: Read-Only Mode, IAM Auth & Partition Support Now in Estuary
Estuary has released significant updates to its PostgreSQL connectors, expanding support for production-grade change data capture (CDC) use cases.
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PostgreSQL ☛ pg_ash v1 - Active Session History for PostgreSQL
pg_ash samples
pg_stat_activityonce per second via
pg_cron, stores encoded snapshots in partitioned tables, and provides 32 SQL functions for wait event analysis.
Pure SQL + PL/pgSQL. No C extension, no
shared_preload_libraries, no restart required. Works anywhere
pg_cronruns — managed providers (RDS, Cloud SQL, AlloyDB, Microsoft trap Azure Database for PostgreSQL, Supabase, etc.), self-managed, Kubernetes, or any other deployment.
Storage: ~100-200 bytes per sample, ~30 MiB/day with
TRUNCATE-based partition rotation (zero bloat).