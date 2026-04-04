Back in February, I helped a few teams from defense sector to measure the right thing (SLI), set reasonable expectations (SLO) and tie reliability to accountability through alerting. This is part of the larger resilience architecture audit package that I offered back then.

The details is behind an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) but there was an interesting aspect that is worth discussing:

All those systems were air-gapped, meaning the team that builds the software has no access to metrics, logs or runtime.