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Games: DOOM Eternal, OpenGOAL, and More
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Mike Piontek ☛ Transfer Point
Transfer Point was created in World Builder, a program for the original Macintosh released in 1986. The game was made live on Twitch from March 2023 through June 2024, with the help of many wonderful people. Together we explored World Builder’s important place in the history of adventure games and multimedia creation, and learned that anyone can still have fun making new things with old software.
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Hackaday ☛ For Such A Small Program, ZX81 1K Chess Sure Packs A Lot In
The Sinclair ZX81 was hardly the most accomplished of 1980s 8-bit microcomputers, but its ultra-low-budget hardware was certainly pressed into service for some impressive work. Perhaps the most legendary piece of commercial software in this vein was 1K Chess, which packed an entire chess engine into the user-available bytes in the unexpanded 1K ZX’s memory map. [MarquisdeGeek] has taken this vintage piece of code in 2026 and subjected it to a thorough analysis, finding all the tricks along the way.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The Best of Humble: Fight 4 Your Friends game bundle brings multiplayer madness | GamingOnLinux
The Best of Humble: Fight 4 Your Friends Game Bundle is live with some interesting multiplayer action games you can grab for a reasonable price. Below the cut you'll get a list of all the games and their different ratings. Along with each being a Steam link for more info.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ DOOM Eternal is now available on GOG | GamingOnLinux
Time to rip and tear again, as DOOM Eternal has arrived on the DRM-free store GOG from id Software / Bethesda Softworks LLC.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA reveal more GeForce NOW games for April including PRAGMATA | GamingOnLinux
Cloud gaming may not be for everyone, but NVIDIA GeForce NOW works strikingly well on Linux especially with their new Native Linux Beta app. For April, NVIDIA just revealed a bunch more games will be supported on the service.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Ascenders: Beyond the Peak has my attention with vertical turn-based roguelite survival | GamingOnLinux
Ascenders: Beyond The Peak, is an exploration roguelite blending turn-based climbing and expedition management, with rope physics, and permanent consequences. I have to admit, this looks and sounds like a really damn cool idea and it went right up high on my wishlist.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Pixel art horror adventure Two Realms: Whispers from the Rift gets a demo | GamingOnLinux
Two Realms: Whispers from the Rift is a new pixel art horror adventure game, with a demo now available so you can get a taste of what to expect.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve recently confirmed Steam game pricing updates across different regions | GamingOnLinux
At the end of March, Valve issued an announcement to game developers on Steam about changes to how games get priced across different regions.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Wall run and slice up massive machines in the upcoming MotorSlice arrives in May | GamingOnLinux
If exploring a mega-structure to wall run and slice up massive machines sounds like your thing - keep an eye on MotorSlice when it arrives in May. Taking inspiration from the likes of Prince of Persia, Mirror's Edge and Shadow of the Colossus I definitely got that feeling from seeing the recent new trailer.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Chiaki-ng the open-source PlayStation Remote Play app gets better streaming quality and stability | GamingOnLinux
The open-source community made PlayStation Remote Play app Chiaki-ng v1.10.0 has rolled out, making it even better to stream games to other systems.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ OpenGOAL project adds the Naughty Dog classic Jak 3 | GamingOnLinux
The much loved Jak series continues getting modern enhancements from the OpenGOAL project, which recently added Jak 3 to the collection. Even though it was announced on April Fools, they're not messing around here.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Beta adds Remote Downloads Management | GamingOnLinux
Making it easier to manage downloads and updates across systems from desktops to Steam Decks and other handhelds, Steam adds Remote Downloads Management.