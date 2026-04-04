Games: DOOM Eternal, OpenGOAL, and More

The Sinclair ZX81 was hardly the most accomplished of 1980s 8-bit microcomputers, but its ultra-low-budget hardware was certainly pressed into service for some impressive work. Perhaps the most legendary piece of commercial software in this vein was 1K Chess, which packed an entire chess engine into the user-available bytes in the unexpanded 1K ZX’s memory map. [MarquisdeGeek] has taken this vintage piece of code in 2026 and subjected it to a thorough analysis, finding all the tricks along the way.