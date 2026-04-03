news
Linux Foundation Sells the "Linux" Brand and Rents/Licenses It to Legitimise Another Sloppers' Scam
-
PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation is Launching the x402 Foundation and Welcoming the Contribution of the x402 Protocol [Ed: LF as a front for vicious, malicious company]
The x402 protocol, created by Coinbase, is moving to the Linux Foundation. The x402 Foundation, the standard's governing body, initially developed by Coinbase, Cloudflare, and Stripe, is launching with a broad set of industry participants as it migrates toward an open source model for the benefit of all internet-native payments.
-
Coin Desk ☛ Coinbase’s AI payments system joins Linux Foundation, gathers support from Google, Stripe, AWS and others [Ed: Promoting yet another scam in exchange for money]
x402 is designed for these payments. Unlike using ChatGPT as a front-end for a traditional shopping cart, it can handle transactions worth only fractions of a cent at high frequency — something traditional credit card networks struggle to manage.
-
Linux Foundation Launches x402 to Power AI-Driven Payments
Linux Foundation introduced x402 to standardize AI-driven payments across web systems and digital platforms globally. The move shifts x402 governance from Coinbase into a neutral structure under open-source stewardship. x402 positions itself as a core payment layer for the emerging agentic internet economy.
Lots more today:
-
x402 Foundation Joins Linux Foundation with Backing from Google, Microsoft, and Amazon [Ed: Microsoft joins scam, misuses the "Linux" brand to legitimise it]
The x402 Foundation, formed by Coinbase, Cloudflare, and Stripe, is joining the Linux Foundation with support from over 20 companies including Google, Microsoft, AWS, Visa, and Mastercard.
-
Coinbase’s AI Payments Protocol Has Received Support From the Linux Foundation [Ed: Scam in "hey hi" clothing, as usual]
The nonprofit Linux Foundation announced the creation of the x402 Foundation. The x402 protocol was developed by Coinbase in partnership with Cloudflare to simplify microtransactions and enable payments between AI agents.
-
Coinbase Explores New Revenue Stream via Linux Foundation’s X402 Protocol [Ed: No connection at all to Linux, just openwashing PR]
Coinbase Global (COIN) moved to reshape its long-term revenue architecture on April 2, 2026, when it joined the Linux Foundation in formally establishing the x402 Foundation – a non-profit entity tasked with stewarding an open-source protocol designed to operationalize the HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code as a native internet payment layer.
-
Coinbase's x402 Payment Protocol Moves to Linux Foundation With Backing From Google, Stripe, and Visa [Ed: Riding slop and "Linux" to promote nonsense]
The open standard for embedding payments into HTTP interactions aims to become the settlement layer for AI agent commerce, with over 20 founding members spanning tech, payments and crypto.
-
Bitcoin ☛ Linux Foundation and Coinbase Launch x402 Foundation for AI Agents [Ed: Working more closely with and for scammers]
The Linux Foundation has established the x402 Foundation to steward an open protocol for seamless payments over HTTP.
-
Cryptonews ☛ Coinbase & Linux Foundation Debut X402: HTTP-Native Crypto Payment Standard [Ed: They continues to associate the brand "Linux" with charlatans and frauds]
Coinbase and the Linux Foundation launched the X402 Foundation on April 2, 2026, a non-profit tasked with stewarding an open-source protocol that finally puts the 30-year-dormant HTTP 402 status code to work as the web’s native payment layer.
-
Coinbase Partners Linux Foundation to Build Internet-Native Payment Layer [Ed: Dooming the brand Linux some more to raise money from Zemlin et al]
The x402 protocol, a universal standard created by Coinbase to facilitate agentic payments, is moving to the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on open source.
-
Tech, crypto giants to help steward Coinbase's neutral x402 payments protocol under Linux Foundation [Ed: This will associate "Linux" with bad actors]
The x402 protocol, named after the HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code, is designed as an open and neutral system for internet payments using crypto or legacy rails.
-
Decrypt ☛ Coinbase Links Up With Linux Foundation to Launch x402 Foundation [Ed: Paying to license the term "Linux" to legitimise crackpots]
Coinbase is joining with the Linux Foundation to launch the x402 Foundation.