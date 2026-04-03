news
Gentoo Prank and Gentoo Big Forum Upgrade
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Unicorn Media ☛ Must Be April Fools’ Day. Gentoo Says It’s Moving to Hurd
Gentoo has a Hurd port you can boot today, plus a straight-faced promise to ditch GNU/Linux by year’s end. We’re guessing only one of those things is real.
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Gentoo ☛ The Gentoo Big Forum Upgrade – Gentoo Linux
It’s taken a lot of time, but we have finally made the big step to upgrade our Gentoo Forums to phpBB3. You will notice a few differences between phpBB2 and today: [...]
LWN:
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No kidding: Gentoo GNU/Hurd
On April 1, the Gentoo GNU/Linux project published a blog post announcing that it was switching to GNU Hurd as its primary kernel as an April Fool's joke. While that is not true, the project has followed up with an announcement of a new Gentoo port to the Hurd: [...]