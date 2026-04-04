news
today's leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 364: Clocks, Cameras, And Free Will
In the news, there’s quite a bit to talk about. Regarding Hackaday Europe, you can rest assured that the talks will be announced soon. The Green-Powered Challenge is still underway, and we need your entry to truly make it a contest. You have until April 24th to enter, so show us what you can do with power you scrounge up from the environment!
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Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #461: This man hid $400 million in a fishing rod. Then it vanished
A cannabis-growing, beekeeping, gyrocopter-flying Irishman invested his drug money in Bitcoin back in 2011 – and now sits on a fortune worth $400 million. There’s just one small problem: the access codes were tucked inside his fishing rod case, which has mysteriously vanished. Or has it? Because this week, one of his frozen wallets suddenly woke up and moved $35 million – and someone had to identify themselves to do it.
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Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #243 Delayed Trains
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 27 to April 03.
[...]
Now Maps shows delays for public transit journeys (when there’s a realtime GTFS-RT feed available for the affected journey)
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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HowTo Geek ☛ I've used Linux for 6 years—this is the simplest way to run virtual machines
Before moving to Linux, I mostly just used VirtualBox on Windows to run virtual machines. It's available on Linux too, so I kept using it until I found out QEMU/KVM gives you much better performance. Setting QEMU up, though, was a confusing nightmare as a beginner because it's an advanced command-line tool. This is what I should have done instead.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Summit 26.04 is coming: Save the date and share your story!
If you are new to the Ubuntu community, every new release of Ubuntu comes with an Ubuntu Summit – an event that takes place twice a year and serves as a showcase of the absolute best in open source innovation from around the world. Our hub in London hosts the talks, which are then streamed live, across the world.
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