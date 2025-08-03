news
today's howtos
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-07-24 [Older] How to install Inkscape on Kubuntu 24.04
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache JMeter on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Apache JMeter stands as one of the most powerful and versatile open-source load testing tools available today. This comprehensive application enables developers, quality assurance engineers, and system administrators to simulate heavy loads on web applications, databases, and servers to evaluate performance under various conditions.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RubyMine on Fedora 42
RubyMine stands as one of the most powerful integrated development environments for Ruby and Ruby on Rails development. This comprehensive IDE from JetBrains offers intelligent code completion, debugging capabilities, and seamless version control integration. For developers working on Fedora 42, installing RubyMine opens up a world of productivity enhancements and streamlined development workflows.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx Proxy Manager on AlmaLinux 10
Managing multiple web services and domains can become overwhelming without proper tools. Nginx Proxy Manager (NPM) transforms this complexity into a streamlined, web-based solution that simplifies reverse proxy management on enterprise-grade systems. AlmaLinux 10 provides the perfect foundation for hosting Nginx Proxy Manager.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on openSUSE
Setting up a robust learning management system has never been more critical for educational institutions and corporate training environments. Moodle stands as one of the most powerful open-source LMS platforms available today, serving millions of users worldwide across diverse educational settings.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DigiKam on Fedora 42
Digital photography has revolutionized how we capture and preserve memories, but managing thousands of photos efficiently requires powerful software. DigiKam stands out as one of the most comprehensive digital photo management solutions available for GNU/Linux users. This professional-grade application offers advanced photo organization, editing capabilities, and extensive plugin support that rivals commercial alternatives.
-
-
peppe8o ☛ Power on / Shutdown Button with Raspberry PI
Last Updated on 2nd August 2025 by peppe8o This tutorial will show you how to create a power-on / shutdown button for Raspberry PI computer boards. Due to their low cost, mini button switches are useful for many purposes.