Games: GNU/Linux, Education, and Antitrust
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Survey for July 2025 shows Linux approaching 3%
Valve released the data for the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for July 2025, showing the Linux user share making gains towards hitting 3%.
Science Alert ☛ Playing Video Games Has an Unexpected Effect on Kids' IQ, Study Discovers
Screen time with benefits.
JURIST ☛ US Ninth Circuit affirms antitrust verdict against Surveillance Giant Google as Epic Games prevails again
The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed both a 2023 jury verdict and a permanent injunction in Epic Games, Inc. v. Surveillance Giant Google LLC.