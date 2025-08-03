Other Sites
Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.”
Modos Tech has announced the Modos Paper Monitor, a 13.3‑inch open‑hardware e‑ink display designed for real‑time use. Unlike traditional e‑paper, it supports refresh rates of 60 to 75 Hz with sub‑100 ms latency, enabling smooth interaction and multiple image modes.
Android Leftovers
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Review: HeliumOS 10.0
- Windows Falls Below 12% "Market Share" in India, the World's Largest Population [original]
- Android Leftovers
- This is my favorite Android launcher, and it's not the one you think
- Linux's biggest problem is a lack of apps — but that may not matter to you
- I took a look at AnduinOS, a Linux distro that feels like home for Windows users
- AnduinOS is a custom Ubuntu-based Linux distro with one goal
- I Tested 10 Popular Linux Distros, Here's How I Rank Them
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- June/July in KDE Itinerary
- Since the last update two months ago KDE Itinerary got support for manually added train and bus trips
- Today in Techrights
- Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
- Koozali SME Server 11.0 Beta1 Release Announcement
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and the Web
- Programming Leftovers
- Games: Academia, Video Games, and DuckStation
- Open Hardware/Modding: One-Hertz Challenge, ESP32, and More
- Debian Development and Ubuntu Pushes Restrictions
- today's howtos
- Security Leftovers
- This Week in GNOME: #210 Periodic Updates
- Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 25 to August 01
- Debian is Deleting Its Own History
- I replaced default Linux commands with these 5 alternatives, and I should have sooner
- Android Leftovers
- 5 of the best new Android apps and games to try this August
- Why Linux Is My IDE
- KDE Is Making Its Own Linux Distro, and You Can Try It
- KDE developers have announced that you can now test KDE Linux
- today's leftovers
- LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025, Tokyo – Call for proposals is open
- The LibreOffice Asia Conference Committee is pleased to invite proposals for talks at the LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025
- Sparky news 2025/07
- The 7th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025...
- Free and Open Source Software
- This Week in Plasma: day/night theme switching
- This week something was merged for Plasma 6.5 that a lot of people have been wanting for a long time
- OnlyOffice Desktop Editors 9 review - Slowly getting there
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.9, Linux 6.12.41, and Linux 6.6.101
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.9 kernel
- Games: Adult Content, Valve, Car Park Capital, and More
- a dozen GamingOnLinux stories
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- today's leftovers
- LibreOffice Asia Conference 2025 and ODF 1.3 and 1.4
- Security Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Mozilla Localization and VPN on GNU/Linux
- Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
- FOSS Weekly and Free Software Updates/Picks
- today's howtos
- Linux 6.16
- I found a distro that brings the best of Windows, macOS, and Linux into one system
- And like any Arch-based distro, it comes with a learning curve.
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Debugging Postgres Errors and CloudNativePG Releases
- Testing KDE Linux
- Web Browsers/Web Servers and RSS Feeds
- Programming Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: DIY, Raspberry Pi, and More
- today's howtos
- False Marketing, Red Hat Coverage and Recommendations Paid for by Red Hat (IBM), Then Cited by Red Hat
- Ubuntu 25.10 Snapshot 3 is Available to Download
- The third monthly snapshot of Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka) is available to download
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Android Leftovers
- Don’t worry, Samsung’s Android XR headset is still launching this year
- 6 weird but incredible things you can do with Batocera Linux
- Missing Skype? Choose freedom and switch to GNU Jami
- We've been recommending GNU Jami along with other free communication tools for some time now
- These Linux Distros Will Level Up Your Privacy and Security
- Although most Linux distros can be secured, some stand out by delivering advanced privacy and security features out of the box
- Ubuntu’s Desktop Icons Extension Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts
- DING (Desktop Icons New Generation) is what enables you to place app shortcuts
- Free and Open Source Software
- Scratch-Built KaOS and Its Latest KDE-Driven Evolution
- KaOS doesn’t follow the crowd; it sets its own course with a bold KDE twist
- Linux Foundation Press Release and Paid-for 'Spam' ('Articles') About AGNTCY
- For Windows 10’s 10th anniversary, I’m switching to Linux
- Given how Microsoft is getting ready to pull the plug on Windows 10 this October, I've decided to skip the party this year
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles