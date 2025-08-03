news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2025



Quoting: Linux's biggest problem is a lack of apps — but that may not matter to you —

Over the past few months, I've been experimenting more and more with alternatives to Windows 11, specifically trying a handful of different Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and even Arch. One thing I've realized is that I can't really make Linux my primary operating system for work because it doesn't have all the apps I need, so I've stuck to my Mac Mini for that.

But here's the thing — I also realize that the apps I need put me in a fairly niche minority. If you're thinking of switching to Linux, the truth of the matter is you can probably do that just fine. Most people don't need the apps I do, and Linux is doing surprisingly well. Here's why.