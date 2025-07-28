news
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Configure MPD in Ubuntu 24.04 | 25.04
This is a step by step guide shows how to install and configure Music Player Daemon (MPD) in Ubuntu 24.04 and higher with default PipeWire sound server. MPD is a free open-source audio player that can handle large music collection (tens of thousands of songs) while being very fast and using few resources.
Spaceraccoon ☛ Getting a Shell on the LAU-G150-C Optical Network Terminal
Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) are devices that convert fibre-optic signals to Ethernet signals that can be handled by typical routers. As the connection between home networks and internet service providers’ (ISPs) fibre-optic networks, they’re often loaded with custom firmware with ISP-specific configurations and passwords.
Setup Dotfiles Installer on openSUSE Tumbleweed based on hyprutils-0.8.1-19.2.src.rpm
HowTo Geek ☛ I Played This Free Linux Skills Game and Learned 6 New Commands
I'm a big fan of gamified learning. That led me to try out a popular Linux learning game: OverTheWire. What started as a quick curiosity turned into hours of addictive puzzle-solving, terminal wizardry, and the kind of “aha!” moments you only get when you figure something out for real.