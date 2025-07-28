news
Applications: Kapitano, Shotcut, and More
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Kapitano (Linux Antivirus Scanner) Developer Abandons Ship
Kapitano, a GNU/Linux virus scanning app using ClamAV has been discontinued by its developer and the code made available under The Unlicense for continuation.
-
9to5Linux ☛ Shotcut 25.07 Video Editor Introduces Speech to Text Model Downloader
Shotcut 25.07 open-source video editor is now available for download with new Speech to Text model downloader and other changes. Here's what's new!
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Convert Hex to ASCII Easily
Paste your HEX content and hit convert.