There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2025



This is just a quick and short blog post. As an editor of TuxMachines I am going to put Linuxiac on probation as I have decided not to bring traffic onto that site. Several days ago I decided to randomly check the recent articles and it turned out that some article was slop. I am disappointed to see the result, I did not expect this from Linuxiac because I liked the site and I still do, it's just that I can't give credit to the articles (by giving traffic) which were not even written without thorough passion in the name of fair writing and honest journalism. When Linuxiac comes back to its senses and decides to do the writing they used to do, I will gladly entertain TuxMachines as the platform that frequently links to Linuxiac again.