Linux Budgie Desktop: A Perfect Blend of Aesthetics and Power
Oh, Budgie, how I’ve adored you for such a long time.
That’s right, I said it… I used the word “adore” with regard to a Linux desktop environment.
Why would I? It’s just a collection of software and a UI that allows you to access and run whatever’s installed, right?
Budgie is a bit more than that.
I hate to use this term, but Budgie is a vibe.
It’s quirky, it’s cute, it’s user-friendly, it’s reliable, and it makes me happy to use. Budgie is, in my opinion, the perfect Linux desktop. It’s almost like having a better-looking macOS UI with the power and flexibility of Linux.
But what is it that makes Budgie so special?