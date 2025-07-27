Do you waddle the waddle?

In early February of this year, the Internet Society hosted an Encryption Advocacy Workshop in Brussels for European civil society organizations. We created this workshop alongside steering members of the Global Encryption Coalition to equip potential encryption advocates with:

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom government ordered Apple to provide access to encrypted data in the company’s cloud storage service, iCloud. In response, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system for users in the country, removing the option to store data using end-to-end encryption, and setting a dangerous precedent of privacy violation.

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

The Radxa AICore AX-M1 is an M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for edge computing systems that require high-throughput neural processing. Built around the Axera AX8850 system-on-chip, the module combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 processor with a 24 TOPS INT8-capable NPU and an 8K-capable video processing unit, delivering AI processing capabilities in a compact footprint.

WebTunnel is a bridge technology that is particularly good at circumventing censorship and might work from places where obfs4 bridges are blocked. WebTunnel disguises your connection as ordinary web traffic.

news

Linux Budgie Desktop: A Perfect Blend of Aesthetics and Power

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025



Oh, Budgie, how I’ve adored you for such a long time.

That’s right, I said it… I used the word “adore” with regard to a Linux desktop environment.

Why would I? It’s just a collection of software and a UI that allows you to access and run whatever’s installed, right?

Budgie is a bit more than that.

I hate to use this term, but Budgie is a vibe.

It’s quirky, it’s cute, it’s user-friendly, it’s reliable, and it makes me happy to use. Budgie is, in my opinion, the perfect Linux desktop. It’s almost like having a better-looking macOS UI with the power and flexibility of Linux.

But what is it that makes Budgie so special?

Read on