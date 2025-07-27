news
today's howtos
SANS ☛ Sinkholing Suspicious Scripts or Executables on Linux
When you need to analyze some suspicious pieces of code, it's interesting to detonate them in a sandbox. If you don't have a complete sandbox environment available or you just want to avoid generatin noise on your network, why not route the traffic to a sinkhole or NULL-route (read: packets won't be sent across the normal network and default gateway).
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Upgrade Debian 12 Bookworm to Debian 13 Trixie [Ed: Looks like this site ended its short expriment with LLM slop]
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 [Ed: This is really dangerous Microsoft malware; it's not just proprietary, it also steals all user passwords, sending them to Microsoft and the NSA]
This comprehensive guide walks you through multiple installation methods, configuration options, and troubleshooting techniques to successfully deploy Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on your Rocky GNU/Linux 10 system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ModSecurity with Apache on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ModSecurity with Apache on AlmaLinux 10. Web application security has become increasingly critical in today’s digital landscape. Cyberattacks targeting web applications continue to evolve, making robust security measures essential for protecting sensitive data and maintaining system integrity.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Stremio on Linux Mint 22
Streaming media on GNU/Linux systems can be challenging, especially when dealing with DRM-restricted content and limited native application support. Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” offers excellent compatibility for media applications, and Stremio emerges as a powerful solution for users seeking a comprehensive streaming platform.
ID Root ☛ How To Enable BBR on CentOS Stream 10
Network performance optimization remains crucial for modern server environments, particularly when managing high-traffic applications and data-intensive workloads. TCP congestion control algorithms play a vital role in determining how efficiently your server handles network connections and data transmission.
ID Root ☛ How To Install FTP Server on Linux Mint 22
Installing an FTP server on Linux Mint 22 opens up powerful file sharing capabilities for both personal and professional environments. File Transfer Protocol (FTP) remains one of the most reliable methods for transferring files across networks, making it essential for web hosting, backup operations, and collaborative work environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rancher on Fedora 42
Container orchestration has revolutionized modern software deployment, and Rancher stands as one of the most comprehensive Kubernetes management platforms available today. This powerful tool simplifies multi-cluster operations while providing enterprise-grade security and monitoring capabilities. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge container technologies and robust foundation, creates the perfect environment for Rancher deployment.
