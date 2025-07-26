news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Arduino ☛ Introducing the Arduino Nano R4: small in size, big on possibilities
We’re excited to welcome a new member to the Arduino Nano family – the Nano R4. Powered by the same RA4M1 microcontroller that’s at the core of the popular UNO R4 boards, this tiny-yet-mighty module is here to help you take your projects from prototype to product, smoothly and efficiently.
CNX Software ☛ Arduino Nano R4 board launched for $12.10 with Renesas RA4M1 microcontroller
Arduino has shrunk the UNO R4 with the Arduino Nano R4 board equipped with the same 48 MHz Renesas RA4M1 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4F microcontroller, but offered in a much more compact form factor. It’s closer to the UNO R4 Minima in terms of functionality, since it lacks the ESP32 wireless module and LED matrix found in the UNO R4 WiFi board. The new Nano R4 still features a USB-C port, an I2C Qwiic connector, and two 15-pin GPIO headers with castellated holes for expansion.
CNX Software ☛ L76K GPS Raspberry Pi HAT supports GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, and A-GNSS
Waveshare has recently introduced the L76K GPS HAT, a Raspberry Pi-compatible HAT that supports multiple GNSS systems, including GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, and AGNSS for accurate location tracking and navigation. The HAT also supports a low-noise amplifier (LNA) for improved reception, a SAW filter for noise reduction, and offers fast TTFF with a cold start time of 30 seconds and a hot start of just 2 seconds. Communication is done via UART, and the module supports a maximum update rate of up to 5Hz. Powered by a 5V supply, it consumes less than 55mA. On top of that, there is an onboard battery holder that preserves ephemeris data for quicker fixes.
Adafruit ☛ Linux and Raspberry Pi Save a Printer!
How long do printers last? High-use printers might not last a few years. And even for printers that are well-maintained or low-use, and the operating system might go out of style. How do you extend the life of a printer when operating systems rende them useless? Raspberry Pi and Linux.