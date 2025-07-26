Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

Waveshare has recently introduced the L76K GPS HAT, a Raspberry Pi-compatible HAT that supports multiple GNSS systems, including GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, QZSS, and AGNSS for accurate location tracking and navigation. The HAT also supports a low-noise amplifier (LNA) for improved reception, a SAW filter for noise reduction, and offers fast TTFF with a cold start time of 30 seconds and a hot start of just 2 seconds. Communication is done via UART, and the module supports a maximum update rate of up to 5Hz. Powered by a 5V supply, it consumes less than 55mA. On top of that, there is an onboard battery holder that preserves ephemeris data for quicker fixes.