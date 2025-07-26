news
today's howtos
-
How to Install GNOME Sound Recorder on FunOS
If you’re looking for a simple and user-friendly way to record audio on your computer, GNOME Sound Recorder is a great choice. It provides an intuitive interface for recording voice memos, audio notes, and other sounds using your system’s microphone.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install .NET 10 (Preview) in Ubuntu via PPA [Ed: Microsoft trap and something to be avoided; there are other ways and workarounds, staying a prisoner of Microsoft is not a long-term strategy]
For testing purpose, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft .NET 10 (preview version so far) is available to install in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and 25.04 through PPA.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 6: Arrays and Advanced Data Structures in AWK
You need 'a raise' to your AWK knowledge.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.19: Newly Launched Systemd Course, Docker System Sub-Commands, Hard Links and More
Systemd course is here and so is lifetime membership!
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Ditch cd: 3 Powerful Linux Tools to Navigate Directories at Warp Speed
Why type long and tedious paths when you can instantly jump to directories? We're entering the age of quantum computing, yet still navigating terminals like it's the 1970s. Solutions exist today: tools like Zoxide, Warp, and Yazi all make cd obsolete and could save you a lot of time.