Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO Launches Four New ESP32-S3 Boards for LoRa, Display, Motion, and CAN Applications

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 Released with Renesas RX Support, USB Video Class, MQTT 5.0, and Nearly 100 New Boards

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.18

WebTunnel is a bridge technology that is particularly good at circumventing censorship and might work from places where obfs4 bridges are blocked. WebTunnel disguises your connection as ordinary web traffic.

Internet Society

A UK Government Order Threatens the Privacy and Security of All Internet Users

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom government ordered Apple to provide access to encrypted data in the company’s cloud storage service, iCloud. In response, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system for users in the country, removing the option to store data using end-to-end encryption, and setting a dangerous precedent of privacy violation. 

Encryption Makes Us Powerful: Internet Society Hosts Encryption Advocacy Workshop for European Civil Society

In early February of this year, the Internet Society hosted an Encryption Advocacy Workshop in Brussels for European civil society organizations. We created this workshop alongside steering members of the Global Encryption Coalition to equip potential encryption advocates with:

news

today's howtos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

This Week in GNOME and More GNOME Development News
GNOME updates
Debian: Tails 6.18, Br OS 12.11, and 64-bit Time
Debian related news
DragonFly 6.4.2 released
6.4.1 brings a number of bug fixes and driver additions. 6.4.2 adds fixes for the installer, ipv6, and for userland programs that create many subprocesses.
'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland
The desktop Linux ecosystem has been slowly migrating from X11 to Wayland
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux, as usual
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Firefox and Thunderbird Commentary/Videos
some Mozilla stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Rust Hype
2 picks
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
From the IBM corners
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Projects and hacking
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Games: Steam Deck, Fight or Kite, Benchmarks, and DOOM
4 gaming stories
Upgrading or Moving From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux
2 new articles
FUD Attack Portraying Misconfigured Application and Social Engineering as "Linux" Issue (Leveraging "Panda")
FUD in the news
Liya Linux v2.4 "Shravya"
Liya has always aimed to be a clean, modern Linux distribution that respects your hardware and your time
today's howotos
mostly idroot
today's leftovers
4 picks for now
Open Hardware/Modding: One Hertz Challenge, ESP32, and More
some hardware picks
Security Leftovers
and Windows TCO
Games: Heroic Games Launcher 2.18, GOG Preservation Program, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
This Week in Plasma: Printer Ink Level Monitoring
Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
Android's Linux Terminal Is Getting a New Feature
The addition of a Linux terminal to Android was long overdue
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop
The mid-2025 report mentions several specific areas where the operating system's tech is receiving upgrades
Why I'm Hopping Linux Distros to openSUSE This Weekend
In my never-ending quest to find the perfect Linux distribution
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop
The FreeBSD Laptop project continues – and plans to offer a very visible change
Mirroring Protesilaos' videos to Internet Archive
I enjoy reading and watching the writings and videos that Protesilaos publishes on his website
Understanding ODF File Types: .odt, .ods, .odp, and Beyond
It’s the default file format for LibreOffice Writer
Microsoft, anybody home?
You know what: Microsoft became miserably incompetent in IT
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
today's (or recent) leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
RISC-V and more
Recent GNU/Linux Videos (via Invidious)
a large collection of recent videos
GNU/Linux, BSD, and More
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: David Heinemeier Hansson on Lex Fridman’s Podcast, BSD Now, and More
some new episodes
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Programming Leftovers
Development with Python, Ruby, and more
Security and Windows TCO
4 links for now
today's howtos
10 howtos and similar
Games: Oceaneers, Nintendo Switch 2, and More
a handful of gaming picks
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly from the official site
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
hardware picks
Android Leftovers
ArtPad Pro: Teclast launches new 12.7-inch tablet running Android 15
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Operating Systems: A Look at Non-GNU/Linux 'Distributions' and BeOS
two recent articles
This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel
10 Advanced Kubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts to Master Your Desktop
If you press Meta+V on Kubuntu, it'll open a history of everything you've recently copied
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
VS Achuthanandan’s vision powered Kerala’s free and open software revolution
Article updated this week
7 ways Linux can save you money
I've watched many people spend huge amounts of money keeping their computers running or up to speed
6 modern alternatives to classic Linux tools I wish I discovered earlier
If you've spent any significant time with Linux
Ubuntu Artwork Themes for Chrome & Vivaldi Browsers
User of Chrome, Chromium, or Vivaldi? Here are Ubuntu artwork themes for your web browser
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
The Oxidation Compiler is creating a collection of high-performance tools for JavaScript and TypeScript
Kdenlive 25.08 Release Candidate Ready For Testing
Kdenlive 25.08 Release Candidate is ready for testing
GNU/Linux Leftovers
KDE, GNOME, and GNU/Linux picks
EasyOS Updates
some EasyOS news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.8, Linux 6.12.40, Linux 6.6.100, and Linux 6.1.147
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.8 kernel
Programming Leftovers
coding related bits
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor Browser 14.5.5
some Firefox-relates stuff
NetBSD on Old Machine and Release of OPNsense 25.7
some BSD picks
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly from Red Hat's site
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
new articles
This Core Ultra Tiny PC Is Built for Kubuntu Linux
Kubuntu Focus, the company selling PCs built specifically for desktop Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi 5, and More
Hardware leftovers
KDE-Centric KaOS Goes Qt5-Free with July 2025 Release, Adds Plasma 6.4
KaOS 2025.7 drops Qt5 from default installs, introduces Plasma 6.4
Rolling With Rhino: The Ups and Downs of a Reinvented Linux
Unconventional, opinionated, and undeniably unique — Rhino Linux might change the way you see your desktop
Android Leftovers
Qi2 wireless charging finally gets the upgrade you really wanted
Finance for Free Software in Europe
officials approached for action
7 Free Open Source Apps to Watch Live TV in Linux Desktop
Looking for an app to watch live TV, movies, or other video contents through IPTV channels
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
20 years of Linux on the Desktop (part 4)
"Developers are blamed because they did what management asked them to do"
today's howtos
idroot and more
Hardware/Modding: TrueNAS, and LILYGO
Raspberry Pi mostly
Tux Machines Should be Faster Again [original]
attack of bots
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Applications and GNU/Linux Going Mainstream
4 links
Programming/Development Leftovers
Linux and more
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Linux at Risk
Security picks