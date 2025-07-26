Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers

With version 7.4 Redis Labs choose to switch to RSALv2 and SSPLv1 licenses, so leaving the OpenSource World.

Most linux distributions choose to drop it from their repositories. Various forks exist and Valkey seems a serious one and was chosen as a replacement.

So starting with Fedora 41 or Entreprise GNU/Linux 10 (CentOS, RHEL, AlmaLinux, RockyLinux...) redis is no more available, but valkey is.

With version 8.0 Redis Labs choose to switch to AGPLv3 license, and so is back as an OpenSource project.

RPMs of Redis version 8.0.3 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 40 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).

1. Installation