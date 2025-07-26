news
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: 📝 Redis version 8.0
With version 7.4 Redis Labs choose to switch to RSALv2 and SSPLv1 licenses, so leaving the OpenSource World.
Most linux distributions choose to drop it from their repositories. Various forks exist and Valkey seems a serious one and was chosen as a replacement.
So starting with Fedora 41 or Entreprise GNU/Linux 10 (CentOS, RHEL, AlmaLinux, RockyLinux...) redis is no more available, but valkey is.
With version 8.0 Redis Labs choose to switch to AGPLv3 license, and so is back as an OpenSource project.
RPMs of Redis version 8.0.3 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora ≥ 40 and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
1. Installation
Red Hat ☛ Enable Custom Logos branding in the OpenShift web console
Red Hat OpenShift 4.19 introduces a new Custom Logos feature. This feature replaces the deprecated Custom Logo feature to better align with the theming needs created by the PatternFly 6 upgrade in the web console. This enhancement provides a more customized web console experience for users with specific branding requirements.
The Custom Logos feature lets users specify different logos for the masthead and favicon, based on the light and dark themes in the web console. You can configure each of the supported theme modes individually by setting either the Light or Dark theme mode. If you don’t specify a theme, the console will revert to using the default OpenShift logo. Users who don’t want to change the branding can set custom favicons independently.
CentOS ☛ Announcing CentOS Showcase
We're holding the next CentOS Showcase, a virtual event highlighting work across the CentOS ecosystem, on July 28, 2025. The CentOS Showcase is a virtual conference series that brings together developers, Special Interest Groups (SIGs), and users to share insights and present projects related to CentOS Stream and associated technologies.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 30 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 21st – 25th July 2025