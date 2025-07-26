GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

I've found myself in a lot of situations where I got the Wi-Fi password for my laptop, but didn't connect my phone to the network, and when I need to connect my phone, suddenly, no one’s around to share the password again. This can be very frustrating, especially when you have a lot of things to do with your phone. Luckily, Ubuntu has a brilliant solution: password-free Wi-Fi sharing via QR code.

This method is not only super convenient but also secure, since the QR code contains an encrypted version of your Wi-Fi credentials. All you have to do is scan the Wi-Fi QR code on your phone, and you'll be connected to the network.

In this guide, learn the simple procedure to generate a Wi-Fi QR code on your Ubuntu laptop and scan it with your phone for instant, password-free access.