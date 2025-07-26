GNU/Linux, BSD, and More

news
How to connect to Wi-Fi from your Ubuntu laptop without a password
I've found myself in a lot of situations where I got the Wi-Fi password for my laptop, but didn't connect my phone to the network, and when I need to connect my phone, suddenly, no one’s around to share the password again. This can be very frustrating, especially when you have a lot of things to do with your phone. Luckily, Ubuntu has a brilliant solution: password-free Wi-Fi sharing via QR code.
This method is not only super convenient but also secure, since the QR code contains an encrypted version of your Wi-Fi credentials. All you have to do is scan the Wi-Fi QR code on your phone, and you'll be connected to the network.
In this guide, learn the simple procedure to generate a Wi-Fi QR code on your Ubuntu laptop and scan it with your phone for instant, password-free access.
ZDNet ☛ Slow internet speed on Linux? This 30-second fix makes all the difference
Flushing your DNS cache on Linux is an easy way to speed up your network. Here's how to do it.
Beta News ☛ Oreon 11 could be the Linux OS that helps you leave Microsoft Windows for good
If you are considering moving away from Windows 10 or 11 but haven’t yet found a long-term option that feels right, Oreon Linux may offer a solution worth watching.
When Oreon 10 launched back in December 2024, I declared it had arrived to replace Microsoft Windows. Built with simplicity and familiarity in mind, it bridges the gap between the ease of use people expect from Windows and the power and flexibility of Linux. Now the team behind the OS has revealed its plans for the successor, which (to the surprise of no one) will be called Oreon 11.
Oreon 11 isn’t just a change of version number. It represents the start of something much, much larger. While earlier releases like Oreon Lime and Oreon 10 were built on top of AlmaLinux, Oreon 11 will take steps toward complete independence.
