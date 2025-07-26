Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers

I've used many different network configurations lately, from custom OPNsense boxes to Eero mesh networks, have used custom firmware on various hardware, several generations of Ubiquiti, and I am working on some OpenWrt-based router content. One thing that has struck me along the way is that it's a rare system that makes it easy for non-technical users, or gives you enough control to satisfy the more technical ones. That makes the search for a capable Wi-Fi router tricky, and it doesn't have to be like that.

I've also used many of the devices marketed as protecting the family from the scary parts of the Internet, like Circle, and while I dislike the way they're marketed, if that's what it takes to get users to think about online security, maybe that's okay. I've paid for Eero Secure, and I'd rather not have to pay for what should be basic security functions at this point. The list of options by this point is pretty small. I could go to OPNsense again (but I'd need to pay for a couple of security subscriptions to get things up to where I want). I could go to Ubiquiti, but the parental controls are lacking. Gryphon might have the parental controls, but the hardware is lacking, as are the advanced features.