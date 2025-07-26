news
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2025-07-22 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (29/2025): Immutable Release Dates
-
Hackaday ☛ 2025 One Hertz Challenge: 555 Timer Gets A Signal From Above
One of the categories we chose for the One Hertz Challenge is “Could Have Used a 555.” What about when you couldn’t have, but did anyway? The 555 is famously easy to use, but not exactly the most accurate timer out there — one “ticking” at 1 Hz will pulse just about once per second (probably to within a millisecond, depending on the rest of the circuit), but when you need more precise timing, the 555 just won’t cut it. Not on its own, anyway.
-
XDA ☛ I upgraded my router to a custom Linux server, and it's completely transformed my network
I've used many different network configurations lately, from custom OPNsense boxes to Eero mesh networks, have used custom firmware on various hardware, several generations of Ubiquiti, and I am working on some OpenWrt-based router content. One thing that has struck me along the way is that it's a rare system that makes it easy for non-technical users, or gives you enough control to satisfy the more technical ones. That makes the search for a capable Wi-Fi router tricky, and it doesn't have to be like that.
I've also used many of the devices marketed as protecting the family from the scary parts of the Internet, like Circle, and while I dislike the way they're marketed, if that's what it takes to get users to think about online security, maybe that's okay. I've paid for Eero Secure, and I'd rather not have to pay for what should be basic security functions at this point. The list of options by this point is pretty small. I could go to OPNsense again (but I'd need to pay for a couple of security subscriptions to get things up to where I want). I could go to Ubiquiti, but the parental controls are lacking. Gryphon might have the parental controls, but the hardware is lacking, as are the advanced features.
-
Debian Family