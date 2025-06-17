news
Open Hardware Leftoevrs
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-C61-DevKitC-1 development board features ESP32-C61 low-cost WiFi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 SoC
The ESP32-C61-DevKitC-1 is a development board based on the ESP32-C61 low-cost WiFi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 SoC that was first unveiled in January 2024, and has just entered mass production this month (June 2025). The board is offered with two USB-C ports, two buttons, an RGB LED, and GPIO headers. In my 2024 year in review report, I noted that Espressif would likely launch the ESP32-C5 dual-band WiFi 6 SoC in 2025, but I completely forgot about the ESP32-C61, which is basically a cost-down version of the ESP32-C6. The ESP32-C61-DevKitC-1 development board and ESP32-C61-WROOM-1 module are now available, so let’s have a closer look.
CNX Software ☛ ALIENTEK DNESP32P4M – An ESP32-P4 board without network connectivity
Most ESP32-P4 boards and development platforms we’ve covered so far include an ESP32-C6 or ESP32-C5 wireless module, and in case you don’t want any WiFi and Bluetooth module, the Olimex ESP32-P4-DevKit is one option that comes with Ethernet instead. The ALIENTEK DNESP32P4M board, also called ESP32P4M MINI, adds another option with a form factor similar to Espressif Systems Devkit-C boards. The board does not have network connectivity at all, and exposes all I/Os from the ESP32-P4 through headers, MIPI DSI and MIPI CSI connectors, and two USB-C ports.
Ruben Schade ☛ The journey to a Dan A3-mATX case
This line of thinking manifests in so many contexts, from politics to business. People are deathly afraid of being seen changing their mind, because they fear its intellectually weak or a sign one has “flip flopped”. This is so pervasive, people will go out of their way to defend previously-held positions, even in spite of growing evidence that its untenable or a mistake. It’s unscientific, it’s dishonest, and is a word with three letters.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Learning with a homemade model insulin pump
Teenager Rune Bobbaers was diagnosed with the auto-immune illness type 1 diabetes before he was old enough to start school. Curiosity about how insulin is used to manage his glucose levels and keep his body in check led Rune to investigate how to create his own dosage pump so he could understand how it operates. He was “immediately hooked” as soon as he began using Raspberry Pi 400. “That such a small, affordable computer could do so much really inspired me.” He worked on what would become his IINTS insulin pump project during CoderDojo sessions learning MicroPython and using Raspberry Pi Pico W. The now 16-year-old Rune submitted it as a Coolest Project, where it immediately caught the eye of the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s judges.
Benji Encalada Mora ☛ TRMNL Metro Transit plugin
The first thing I wanted to add was a plugin to get updates from Metro Transit so that I could easily check what my local bus stops next bus was. This is what it looks like: [...]
Chris Aldrich ☛ Tom Hanks’ ingenious custom typewriter covers/mats | Chris Aldrich
The cover was customized to the dimensions of the typewriter to cover from the front “chin” of the typewriter to the bottom of the back bottom edge. The color of the cover, trim, and materials can obviously be customized to the room and display shelving to highlight one’s collection and the decor of the room. In the case of this particular example the dark hunter green pairs well with the light metallic green of the Voss’s body and the dark colored keys.
Olimex ☛ SNS-GESTURE is I2C hand gesture recognizer module which you can easily interface to your next Arduino or MicroPython project
SNS-GESTURE can help you to add fancy interface to your next project and to navigate without keyboard and mouse.
Olimex ☛ ESP32-CAM-4MB now offers 4MB PSRAM and 8MB Flash for more AI applications
HowTo Geek ☛ How I Self-Host My Own RSS News Feed on a Raspberry Pi
If you're like me, you're probably tired of getting news from social media. I decided to go back to RSS feeds to follow the news. I ran into a problem, though: I use multiple devices, and my feeds weren't synced. That's when I put my Raspberry Pi to use and installed FreshRSS.
Of course, you can get automatically synced RSS readers without a Raspberry Pi or any kind of dedicated hardware. For a while, I was using Inoreader, but I got tired of the ads and the subscription prompts. I think Inoreader is fine, and might be worth a subscription if it's convenient for you. I already have experience self-hosting services, though, so I decided to skip the subscription and finally put my Pi to use.
HowTo Geek ☛ This Docker Container Turned My NAS Into an Internet Performance Dashboard
Do you keep tabs on how much your network speed varies day to day? What about hour by hour? With this simple Docker container, you can not only automatically monitor your network performance, but also view it in a gorgeous graph with the click of a button.
I pay AT&T for Gigabit fiber at my house, which means I should be getting around 940Mb/s for both upload and download speeds. If I'm getting significantly lower than that for an extended period of time, that means there's a problem that needs to be fixed.
Because I rely on my internet service (and pay for good service) for many parts of my life, the quality of my internet speed is very important to me. This is why I track my internet performance using software, so I can constantly monitor what my network looks like.
Purism ☛ Purism Liberty Phone free from tariffs, as reported by Yahoo Finance
In a recent interview republished by Yahoo Finance, Purism CEO Todd Weaver explained why the Liberty Phone, Purism’s secure made in the USA smartphone, is exempt from U.S. tariffs targeting smartphones manufactured in China—such as Apple’s iPhone.
Purism ☛ PureOS Crimson Development Report: May 2025
Welcome back! If you've been following our PureOS Crimson milestones, you'll see that the few remaining tasks relate to providing ready-to-flash images for the Librem 5.>
Hackaday ☛ An Open-Source Justification For USB Cable Paranoia
Most people know that they shouldn’t plug strange flash drives into their computers, but what about a USB cable? A cable doesn’t immediately register as an active electronic device to most people, but it’s entirely possible to hide a small, malicious microcontroller inside the shell of one of the plugs. [Joel Serna Moreno] and some collaborators have done just that with their Evil Crow Cable-Wind.This cable comes in two variants: one USB-A to USB-C, and one with USB-C to USB-C. A tiny circuit board containing an ESP32-S3 hides inside a USB-C plug on each cable, and can carry out a keystroke injection attack. The cable’s firmware is open-source, and has an impressive set of features: a payload syntax checker, payload autocompletion, OS detection, and the ability to impersonate the USB device of your choice.The cable provides a control interface over WiFi, and it’s possible to edit and deploy live payloads without physical access to the cable (this is where the syntax checker should be particularly useful). The firmware also provides a remote shell for computers without a network connection; the cable opens a shell on the target computer which routes commands and responses through the cable’s WiFi connection (demonstrated in the video below).The main advantage of the Evil Crow Cable Wind is its price: only about $25, at which point you can afford to lose a few during deployment. We’ve previously seen a malicious cable once before. Of course, these attacks aren’t limited to cables and USB drives; we’ve seen them in USB-C docks, in a gaming mouse, and the fear of them in fans.
CNX Software ☛ BentoIO CMX1 – A low-profile Raspberry Pi CM5 carrier board that’s just 11mm thick
The BentoIO CMX1 is a compact, low-profile Raspberry Pi CM5 carrier board, developed by Terioto in Germany. With an 85 x 85 mm footprint and a height of just 11 mm, it’s designed for space-constrained applications like embedded systems, industrial control, and compact edge devices. After the official launch of the Raspberry Pi CM5 module and its carrier board, we’ve seen boards like Waveshare CM5-NANO-B and Orange Pi CM5 “Tablet” Base Board get released. There is no doubt that they are compact, but they are not as slim as this board.
CNX Software ☛ Luckfox Lyra Zero W is a small Rockchip RK3506B SBC with MIPI DSI connector, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Luckfox Lyra Zero W is a compact single board computer (SBC) powered by a Rockchip RK3506B triple-core Cortex-A7 SoC and mostly designed for smart wireless HMI with a MIPI DSI connector and a WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module. The Raspberry Pi Zero-sized board also features 512MB of RAM and a 256MB SPI flash, a microSD card slot, two USB-C ports, a USB 2.0 connector, and a 40-pin GPIO header for compatibility with (most/some) Raspberry Pi HATs.