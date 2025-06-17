Open Hardware Leftoevrs

If you're like me, you're probably tired of getting news from social media. I decided to go back to RSS feeds to follow the news. I ran into a problem, though: I use multiple devices, and my feeds weren't synced. That's when I put my Raspberry Pi to use and installed FreshRSS.

Of course, you can get automatically synced RSS readers without a Raspberry Pi or any kind of dedicated hardware. For a while, I was using Inoreader, but I got tired of the ads and the subscription prompts. I think Inoreader is fine, and might be worth a subscription if it's convenient for you. I already have experience self-hosting services, though, so I decided to skip the subscription and finally put my Pi to use.