Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
-
CNX Software ☛ CyberT. – A BlackBerry-like Raspberry Pi CM4-based handheld GNU/Linux computer with Kali GNU/Linux support
Designed by Carbon Computers, the CyberT. is a BlackBerry-style handheld GNU/Linux computer equipped with a 4-inch panel built around the Raspberry Pi CM4. It features a custom QMK-powered QWERTY keyboard, a BlackBerry-style touchpad, HDMI output, microSD card slot, stereo speakers, and an onboard battery management system (BMS), packed into a compact form factor. Compared to Clockwork’s uConsole, which features swappable CM3/CM4 SoMs, a 5-inch display, and optional 4G LTE, the CyberT. focuses on cybersecurity and portable development.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON Adds to UP Lineup with UP TWL and UP TWLS Developer Boards for Edge and IoT Applications
AAEON has launched two new developer boards under its UP brand: the UP TWL and UP TWLS. Based on Intel’s N-series platform (formerly Twin Lake), the UP TWL targets classic development needs, while the UP TWLS offers a slimmer layout for compact, IoT-oriented use.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ HydraSDR RFOne Preview Highlights Extensible SDR Design with Open Firmware
HydraSDR RFOne is a USB software-defined radio receiver capable of capturing up to 10 MHz of bandwidth across a continuous range from 24 MHz to 1.8 GHz. It includes open-source firmware and is described as targeting professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts.
-
CNX Software ☛ $3.50 nanoCH57x CH570/CH572 RISC-V development board offers USB-C port, 2.4GHz radio/BLE, and GPIO pins
Designed by MuseLab, the nanoCH57x is a WCH CH570/CH572 development board with a 2.4 GHz proprietary radio (CH570) or Bluetooth LE (CH572) that only costs $3.50 and is more compact than the official CH570 Basic Evaluation Board. We first came across this low-cost MCU back in March this year, and saw that the official development board became available for purchase as early as April. The nanoCH57x development board currently features the 100 MHz CH572D RISC-V microcontroller (the CH570D version is coming later), which includes 256KB of flash memory, 12KB of SRAM, and an onboard 32 MHz crystal.
-
CNX Software ☛ SONOFF iPlug S60 Zigbee Smart Plug (S60ZBTPF) review with eWelink and Home Assistant
At the end of 2023, CNX Software covered the SONOFF iPlug S60 Wi-Fi Smart Plug, the first model out of the S60 series. Recently, SONOFF has released a Zigbee version, and the company’s sent us a review sample of the SONOFF iPlug S60 (S60ZBTPF).
-
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi HQ camera gets adapter for Canon EF/EF-S lenses used with DSLR cameras
Pinefeat has designed an EF/EF-S lens controller and adapter for the Raspberry Pi HQ Camera, compatible with Canon lenses, and implementing full electronic control of autofocus and aperture. Canon EF (Electro-Focus) and EF-S (Electro-Focus Short Back Focus) lenses are designed for the company’s DSLR cameras with an EOS (electronic autofocus system).
-
CNX Software ☛ Dual-channel LoRaWAN AC energy meter features 10A/100A CT clamps, measures temperature and humidity
The AgroSense AGLW2CT is a dual-channel LoRaWAN-based industrial AC energy meter that utilizes 10A and 100A CT clamps to measure power consumption non-invasively. The device features two 0–5V analog inputs for the clamps, an AHT20 temperature & humidity sensor, and local storage for 3,300+ records. It supports LoRaWAN 1.0.3 OTAA Class C and works with TTN, Datacake, and CloudStudio.
-
Arduino ☛ This spinning water contraption is actually a functional battery
If you ask someone to think of a battery, they’re probably going to picture a chemical battery, like a AA alkaline or a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.
-
Arduino ☛ Elevate your IoT with ultra-wideband: Meet Arduino Stella and Portenta UWB Shield!
We are proud to announce two groundbreaking additions to the Arduino Pro portfolio: the Arduino Stella and Portenta UWB Shield, developed in partnership with Truesense. These advanced tools leverage ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to redefine precision tracking, indoor navigation, and contactless human-machine interactions, empowering IoT innovation across industries.